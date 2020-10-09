OPINION: Miami goes face-to-face with The Bar
Saturday night, before a national television audience, the Miami Hurricanes will come face-to-face with The Bar.I began talking about it back in December, about how the Miami football program could...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news