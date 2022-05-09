OPINION: On the shores of Biscayne Bay, the genius of Miami NIL glistened

While the rest of the college football and sports world stressed about NIL and new guidelines to regulate it over the weekend, John Ruiz put his prototypical program at Miami on full display Friday night on the shores of Biscayne Bay. What Ruiz refers to as LifeWallet's NIL athletes were all there in unison at Ruiz' big event launching his Luminsea offshore powerboat races that took place Saturday morning. They were surrounded by millions of dollars of race boats, many of them manufactured by Cigarette, the company now owned by Ruiz as well. They watched the man himself play DJ and talk about buying the Marlins and Dolphins. And they worked simply by making an appearance at the event and watching their Name, Image and Likeness flashing up on the big video screens. Skeptics were not welcome because this was a triumphant display of what NIL Miami and LifeWallet style is all about, players using their personal brand to help promote a new entity and getting paid for it. Work doesn’t have to mean hard labor. Ruiz even hired the Band of the Hour for this kickoff party, spreading his use of Miami students to a whole other level. Sixty band members and dancers arrived on busses and played and danced to fight songs. It was their version of an NIL deal. Ruiz got the idea at the Elite Eight in Chicago as he stood in a hotel lobby and watched the band serenade the players as they paraded to the team bus. At the same time as Ruiz held his party, many of the nation's athletic directors were attending meetings on the opposite side of the country to discuss how to regulate NIL activities such as this one. On many fronts, it has quickly evolved into a bidding war for college football and men’s basketball players, something Ruiz insists LifeWallet is not about at all. Ruiz had two requests for the college policy makers. First, call him. Because he is happy to help. Second, don't lump him in with all of the people that he believes are going about NIL the wrong way and creating the perceived problem in the first place. You mean, Tennessee's collective laying out an $8 million deal for high school quarterback Nico Iamaleava was not helpful? "The spirit and actual laws that form the basis for NIL agreements requires a legitimate business purpose where FMV (fair market value) drives the amount of the agreement," Ruiz tweeted over the weekend. "Collectives and 501(c)(3)’s are dead giveaways. These entities were created specifically to pay players. "Simply stated, setting aside inducement, these entities fail as they can’t establish a legitimate business purpose and much less establish market value. What business pays for something and gets nothing in return?" Many of the nation's athletic directors don't disagree, but they will want to lump Ruiz in with the others simply because he is making the most noise in every single way. “This is the time we have to put our stake in the ground. Enough! This is not acceptable,” Colorado athletic director Rick George told Sports Illustrated. “What we’re doing is not good for intercollegiate athletics, and it has got to stop.”

John Ruiz takes the stage at his Friday night event attended by his NIL athletes

Anybody watching the execution of Ruiz’ NIL plan on display on the shores of Biscayne Bay Friday night would beg to differ. Over here were basketball players Nigel Pack, Norchad Omier and Jordan Miller, all recent signees to the LifeWallet team. Over there were the Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna, transferring from Fresno State to Miami and now fulfilling their individual $100,000 per year obligations to Life Wallet. And of course there were most of the 70-plus football players in attendance who have signed with LifeWallet, which as an extension of Ruiz was a sponsor of the boat races. Ruiz is so determined to show everyone why each and every one of the athletes who have signed with him have real proportional value that he has his programmers creating a web-based NIL Evaluator application that will break down exactly what that projected value is for every athlete in the country. Ruiz is adamant that is how he decides what to offer players, their true value to his business, not by their athletic ability. It is why a pair of twins with a massive social media following are worth more to him than anybody on the football team. LifeWallet is in its infancy as a brand, no argument, but NIL really is making it a national brand because of all the attention it is getting from participating with the athletes. There are people who like Ruiz and some who don't for their varied reasons. But that LifeWallet is becoming a household name from all of this NIL activity is inarguable. It's a marketing textbook really. So is the base concept that somebody's worth is simply what somebody else is willing to pay for it. In this case the buyer is Ruiz, who is waiting for the NCAA and everybody else to call him for the playbook he will happily share.

