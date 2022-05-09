OPINION: On the shores of Biscayne Bay, the genius of Miami NIL glistened
While the rest of the college football and sports world stressed about NIL and new guidelines to regulate it over the weekend, John Ruiz put his prototypical program at Miami on full display Friday night on the shores of Biscayne Bay.
What Ruiz refers to as LifeWallet's NIL athletes were all there in unison at Ruiz' big event launching his Luminsea offshore powerboat races that took place Saturday morning.
They were surrounded by millions of dollars of race boats, many of them manufactured by Cigarette, the company now owned by Ruiz as well. They watched the man himself play DJ and talk about buying the Marlins and Dolphins. And they worked simply by making an appearance at the event and watching their Name, Image and Likeness flashing up on the big video screens.
Skeptics were not welcome because this was a triumphant display of what NIL Miami and LifeWallet style is all about, players using their personal brand to help promote a new entity and getting paid for it.
Work doesn’t have to mean hard labor. Ruiz even hired the Band of the Hour for this kickoff party, spreading his use of Miami students to a whole other level. Sixty band members and dancers arrived on busses and played and danced to fight songs. It was their version of an NIL deal. Ruiz got the idea at the Elite Eight in Chicago as he stood in a hotel lobby and watched the band serenade the players as they paraded to the team bus.
At the same time as Ruiz held his party, many of the nation's athletic directors were attending meetings on the opposite side of the country to discuss how to regulate NIL activities such as this one. On many fronts, it has quickly evolved into a bidding war for college football and men’s basketball players, something Ruiz insists LifeWallet is not about at all.
Ruiz had two requests for the college policy makers. First, call him. Because he is happy to help. Second, don't lump him in with all of the people that he believes are going about NIL the wrong way and creating the perceived problem in the first place. You mean, Tennessee's collective laying out an $8 million deal for high school quarterback Nico Iamaleava was not helpful?
"The spirit and actual laws that form the basis for NIL agreements requires a legitimate business purpose where FMV (fair market value) drives the amount of the agreement," Ruiz tweeted over the weekend. "Collectives and 501(c)(3)’s are dead giveaways. These entities were created specifically to pay players.
"Simply stated, setting aside inducement, these entities fail as they can’t establish a legitimate business purpose and much less establish market value. What business pays for something and gets nothing in return?"
Many of the nation's athletic directors don't disagree, but they will want to lump Ruiz in with the others simply because he is making the most noise in every single way.
“This is the time we have to put our stake in the ground. Enough! This is not acceptable,” Colorado athletic director Rick George told Sports Illustrated. “What we’re doing is not good for intercollegiate athletics, and it has got to stop.”
Anybody watching the execution of Ruiz’ NIL plan on display on the shores of Biscayne Bay Friday night would beg to differ.
Over here were basketball players Nigel Pack, Norchad Omier and Jordan Miller, all recent signees to the LifeWallet team. Over there were the Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna, transferring from Fresno State to Miami and now fulfilling their individual $100,000 per year obligations to Life Wallet. And of course there were most of the 70-plus football players in attendance who have signed with LifeWallet, which as an extension of Ruiz was a sponsor of the boat races.
Ruiz is so determined to show everyone why each and every one of the athletes who have signed with him have real proportional value that he has his programmers creating a web-based NIL Evaluator application that will break down exactly what that projected value is for every athlete in the country.
Ruiz is adamant that is how he decides what to offer players, their true value to his business, not by their athletic ability. It is why a pair of twins with a massive social media following are worth more to him than anybody on the football team.
LifeWallet is in its infancy as a brand, no argument, but NIL really is making it a national brand because of all the attention it is getting from participating with the athletes. There are people who like Ruiz and some who don't for their varied reasons. But that LifeWallet is becoming a household name from all of this NIL activity is inarguable. It's a marketing textbook really.
So is the base concept that somebody's worth is simply what somebody else is willing to pay for it. In this case the buyer is Ruiz, who is waiting for the NCAA and everybody else to call him for the playbook he will happily share.
Just don't try to challenge what he is doing,
"They need to create a committee to create a true structure," Ruiz said. "Otherwise, we have an army of lawyers and I have gone up against way bigger companies my entire life."
The way Ruiz sees it, all of these collectives forming around the country are NOT doing it his way, the right way. The truth is that he thrust himself into this world of NIL with the full intent to define it.
And he is.
Miami athletics really is benefitting enormously every step of the way. It’s a win-win that only awaits more brands aside from an app and a speed boat manufacturer to join the Ruiz stable of assets. If Ruiz has his way in acquiring Miami's pro baseball franchise, you might see a different NIL athlete throwing out the first pitch at every Marlins game, for example.
The Colorado AD is one of the leaders of the NCAA working group looking to save the world from NIL abuse and establish additional NIL guidelines. They are urging the NCAA enforcement team to begin investigating what they deem to be obvious recruiting violations, past and present. Donor-led collectives that have struck deals with players before they sign binding letters of intent are violating rules.
And Ruiz doesn’t disagree. He hates the idea of collectives. They are paying players, in many cases as an inducement to attend a particular school. But they aren’t asking players to work like he is, cutting professional videos and commercials and making personal appearances.
I counted as many as a dozen videographers wandering the party Friday night filming everything and everybody. A billboard flashed out on the MacArthur Causeway urging people not to turn “the Wong way.” And on that billboard was basketball player Isaiah Wong himself. Now that’s creative work.
You had to look at it all and marvel. The genius of it. How quickly it has come together. The creativity at work here.
Who knows if LifeWallet will ever become a major depot for every individuals medical records. But nobody can argue that the concept of utilizing relationships with athletes to promote the brand is not working. "Everyone" has heard of Life Wallet now.
These NIL guidelines which the NCAA working group is finalizing to help regulate these deals that officials say are encouraging current players to remain on their teams and inducing recruits to sign with their schools could be released as early as this week. Ruiz can’t understand how they are being compiled without anybody talking to him and seeing the genius of his creation. So he keeps making the offer on social media hoping somebody out in Scottsdale might notice.
The NCAA is focused on the basic principal that a booster, or booster-run collectives, “cannot communicate with a student-athlete or others affiliated with a student-athlete to encourage them to remain enrolled or attend an institution.”
Ruiz would insist that he is not involved in recruiting, that even if athletes their families or agents explore the concepts of an NIL deal in advance that they still are in an open market free of choice. He points to Pack, who was offered an NIL deal by another school for more than the $400,000 he landed from LifeWallet. Ruiz says he determined Packs value and made a lower offer accordingly that would be in effect whether Pack attended Miami or not.
“Just because we have NIL, it doesn’t eliminate the rules,” George said. “Everybody is like, ‘It’s NIL!’ I am totally in favor of NIL done right. It’s really good. [Athletes] should be able to monetize their NIL, but a lot of what’s going on out there is not NIL.”
Ruiz continues thinking big and waiting for everybody else to stop whining. But he's happy to duke it out online at any hour of the day or night. His Twitter battles are becoming legendary stuff.
Many of the Athletic Directors grimace at what they are seeing in their games and want combat.
“Enforcement has to enforce,” Ohio State AD Gene Smith said. “ The schools need to enforce, as well. At the end of the day, you have an institutional responsibility to enforce.”
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey traveled to Washington D.C. on Thursday for meetings with key U.S. senators to try to encourage them to pass federal NIL legislation.
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff told Sports Illustrated last week that if the NCAA does not start enforcing existing bylaws, the NCAA and others will find an alternate solution. Many interpreted that to mean conferences will start breaking off from the NCAA.
Ruiz tries to stay ahead of it all by maintaining regular contact with Miami compliance to make sure he follows all the rules. The compliance office reviews every contract.
Ruiz knows that the only thing holding the NCAA back from further scrutiny is the fear that any enforcement will spark antitrust legal challenges. And he thinks they are right because he would be leading the charge to the courthouse steps.
“We aren’t going anywhere,” he screamed into his microphone Friday night.
The players, the army of agents in attendance and everybody else shared a laugh. But everyone knew for sure that it was not a joke.