OPINION: Questions linger as baseball continues to struggle in postseason

Something is missing.

Looking at the big picture of the University of Miami baseball program, we know they're missing from the College World Series in Omaha.

After going there 25 times beginning in 1974, they haven't advanced to that eight-team mecca since 2016.

But that's not my point. Something has been missing in post-season play for several years.

Sunday in the NCAA Coral Gables Regional was a microcosm of the issue.

The Hurricanes were the No. 6 seed nationally and top seed in the tournament at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, but after defeating fourth seed Canisius 11-5 Saturday night, they lost 2-1 Sunday afternoon to third seed Mississippi and their season came to a halt late Sunday night when second seed Arizona scored two runs with two outs in the ninth to win 4-3.

The pitching and fielding was good enough to win those games but the hitting overall was abysmal. Just four hits in each game.

Going into the Regional, the door was wide open for the Hurricanes to advance to the Super Regionals, where they would have been a host based on their national top eight seed, and on to the College World Series.

A superb regular season that included the best overall record of any ACC team ended in a disastrous post season.

Again.

They were 0-2 in the ACC Tournament at Charlotte and 1-2 in the NCAA Regional. Same as in 2021. (And they lost six of their last eight regular season games this year).

In 2020 there was no post season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, their first under Gino DiMare, they were 1-1 in the ACC Tournament and 2-2 in the Regional at Starkville, Miss.

Yet post-season woes go back before that. Their NCAA record of 44 consecutive tournament appearances ended in 2017 under Jim Morris, and they weren't invited in his final season, 2018.

They haven't been to the CWS since 2016.

And though the Hurricanes are four-time national champions (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001), they have done little in their six trips to Omaha since that last title, going either 0-2 or 1-2.

What's happening?

* Parity, as there is in football and basketball.

* More top players going to SEC schools. The 2022 Florida Gatorade Player of the Year, outfielder Roman Anthony of Parkland Stoneman Douglas, committed not to UM or Florida or Florida State but to Mississippi.

* Facilities. Ron Fraser made Mark Light Field the national standard in the 1980s, dozens of schools have surpassed it. One step forward was the construction of the indoor batting facility and the new scoreboard.

What else can be done?

* Use the NIL (name, image, likeness) as it is in football and basketball. Booster/alum John Ruiz has contributed significantly in those sports. Two of his sons played at UM, he has a skybox at The Light. Get him more involved.

* Give DiMare whatever support he needs. Maybe it's more help in analytics and recruiting, as is happening in football and basketball. New director of athletics Dan Radokovich can help with that.

Some fans want a coaching change. That's not realistic.

Do you really think Radokovich, a half year into the job, would dismiss a coach whose team has reached the NCAA tournament every year there was one since he took over in 2019? The year the pandemic halted the season early, 2020, the Hurricanes were 10-4 and ranked fifth in the nation.

And, frankly, consider this: The Paul DiMare family is among the biggest financial contributors to UM athletics. The DiMare family last fall pledged a $1.6 million donation to fund the state-of-the-art scoreboard at The Light. They have a skybox a few steps from John Ruiz's.

Do you think the UM trustees and Radokovich are going to say, "Hey, Paul, thanks for the support but we're firing your son."

Gino DiMare bleeds orange and green, went to games as a kid growing up in South Florida, played for Fraser, coached under Morris.

Give him and the program more support.

As to what's really missing, there's something out of whack during postseason play. Is it mental? Is it conditioning?

Consider how Sunday night's elimination game against Arizona started and ended.

After CJ Kayfus hit the first pitch in the first inning for a homer, the Hurricanes didn't get another hit until the sixth when Yohandy Morales slammed a two-run homer for a 3-1 lead. (He hit a post-season UM record-tying three homers against Canisius).

The Wildcats got a solo homer from Tony Bullard in the eighth. In the bottom of the inning the Canes had runners on second and third with one out, but when Maxwell Romero tried to score on Dorian Gonzalez's grounder to first he was thrown out at home. Then Dominic Pitelli flied out to center.

In the ninth the Canes brought in their star closer Andrew Walters. He retired the first two batters, then Nik McClaughry reached on an infield hit, Walters threw a wild pitch to Daniel Sousac, advancing McClaughry to second, then a pitch hit Sousac. Tanner O'Tremba then doubled to right center to drive in both runners for a 4-3 lead.

The Hurricanes put runners on second and third in the bottom of the ninth but left them stranded. Pinch hitter Ariel Garcia singled to right, Kayfus flied out to deep center, Garcia tagging and advancing to third. Pinch hitter Gaby Gutierrez struck out, Morales was walked intentionally and he stole second, but the game and season ended when Renzo Gonzalez grounded out short to first.

Final season record: 40-20.

"Well, disappointing, always disappointing when your season's over," DiMare said in the post-game press conference. "It's extra disappointing because of the way we had both games here late We couldn't finish them off.

"Obviously, here at our ballpark, we played pretty well all year long, but at the end of the day we didn't score runs, we didn't swing the bat. We didn't get a lot of hits in the first game and we didn't get a lot here. Had the lead late but just couldn't close them out and, yeah, very tough to swallow right now."

Regarding Walter's lack of control and whether there was an issue with his grip, DiMare said, "I mean, his bread and butter is fastball. You know the breaking ball was something I was always concerned about because he didn't throw it a lot because he didn't have to. But you know I always felt like it was something he's going to need to throw at some time, it just got away from him.

"No, it wasn't anything nothing with the grip or anything like that. The fastball that got away and hit the guy, I can't tell you that. I mean, his ball has a lot of life to it. The ball just took off. There's nothing to it other than ... I mean, he's been great all year for us, just unfortunate at that time you know we had that situation happen."

Morales was asked about the Hurricanes' failure to capitalize with runners in scoring position late in the game.

"I mean, we just couldn't get the job done," he said. "We didn't hit at all these last two games. The pitchers pitched the hell out of two games there. They were pitching their behinds off and we just couldn't get the big hits when we needed to."

That was the trend for the last part of the season. A much too familiar story.