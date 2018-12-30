There is nothing easy about what Mark Richt did today, calling it quits, walking away from five years and more than $20 million of contract, walking away from simply coaching football.

Richt had to reach deep inside himself and decide if he had enough left in the tank to continue tackling this rebuild at Miami, which hit rock bottom Thursday night in an embarrassing loss to Wisconsin at the Pinstripe Bowl.

Sunday morning Richt woke up and went with his gut, answered that question in the most bare and honest terms a man can do.

After 18 years as a head coach, It was time to do something else with his life, a decision he almost reached after he was fired from Georgia three years ago.

It also is time to commend him for making this decision.

The road ahead for Miami is not going to be easy. It is going to involve tireless energy. It is going to have to involve the unconditional support of the fan base and everyone else associated with the University. It is going to involve maniacal recruiting and the unwavering belief in what is happening amongst the local football community.

Losing brings out the worst in every situation and in the past 13 months, through a pair of four-game losing streaks, Richt lost that base of support. He lLost it seemingly everywhere. Recruiting even became horrendous this year. Miami sits at No. 42 right now in the Rivals Team Recruiting rankings.

Fans booed and cursed. Boosters lamented the decline of the product they were funding.

Everything seemed to be falling apart and it all pointed at Richt.

It was as quick a fall from grace as you will ever see.

Sunday Richt owned it. He owned every bit of it. He did not hold the program hostage. He decided to turn this battle over to somebody else.

A great part of what transpired was the expectations that Richt's hiring brought with it.

And make no mistake. For two years, Mark Richt delivered on every bit of it.

With the support of the University, he improved every facet of the program. The coaching budget was doubled and Richt tried to build a top shelf staff with the money. The strength and conditioning program was enhanced. Player nutrition was made better. The $41 million Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility was built because of his efforts. He even donated $1 million of his own money to the cause.

But for whatever reason, the product on the football field was unable to keep up with everything great that Richt was doing off the field.

Maybe it is unfair but people don't really care that much about what coaches are doing off the football field.

They care about wins and losses and the quality of the game their team is playing.

Inexplicably, Richt failed there. It was tough to reconcile.

Now he was facing starting over. He was going to have to make staff changes. He was almost certainly going to have to demote his own son, and everyone who knows Richt and what he values knew that was going to be virtually impossible to stomach and that he might quit first.

Richt couldn't do it. Congratulations to him. I couldn't do it either and I feel no shame in admitting that.

The best thing for everyone, for Richt, for Miami, for the boosters and fans, was to wipe the slate clean yet again.

There will be another coaching search. It is difficult to believe that Richt and his staff will not be residing in that beautiful new practice facility. But they won't be.

There will be many candidates.

Manny Diaz, who just departed for Temple, will want the job. Mario Cristobal might. He has things going pretty well in year one at Oregon right now and would unquestionably present the best combination of youth, energy, head coaching experience and the understanding of what it takes to be successful at Miami.

Sources have told CaneSport that Kentucky's Mark Stoops, once the defensive backs coach at Miami, could become a candidate. Washington State's Mike Leach would probably walk to Miami. Other candidates will emerge in the coming hours.

This is not an easy job. It is not for the faint of heart.

But at the same time, Miami football has never had more going for it. The program is selling more tickets than it ever has. Booster support is at its greatest height. The infrastructure has never been better. The facilities have never been better. A beautiful new residential building that will include rooms for football players is rising on the lake at the center of campus.

Put the right person in that head coaching seat right now and Miami football could again become a rocket ship.

That is athletic director Blake James' burden once again. And it is a big one.

Just don't suggest James screwed up in hiring Mark Richt.

Richt was a good choice three years ago and deserves full credit for all of the positive things that he did in his time. The University got their money's worth until it all fell apart the last couple months. The program itself is in a much better place even if the on-field results are the same.

After doing so much, even in the face of all this current adversity Richt sucked it up and made the right move for himself and everybody else Sunday morning.

He turned the reins over to the next guy. He can walk with his shoulders pinned back and high.