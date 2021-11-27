OPINION: The clock now ticks for Julio Frenk and his team
It’s over. The 2021 Miami Hurricanes football regular season is etched in stone with a 7-5 record. Good riddance once again says the vocal majority.The offensive coordinator tenure of Rhett Lashlee...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news