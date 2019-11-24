News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-24 00:45:48 -0600') }} football Edit

OPINION: The ghosts of Orange Bowl past rear their ugly head once again

Gary Ferman • CaneSport
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

The heck with that hallowed ground stuff. The Miami Hurricanes never should have agreed to come back to the site of the old Orange Bowl after that 48-0 dress down by Virginia in the final game insi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}