OPINION: The next letter needs to commit to transparency with the fans

With the state of Hurricane athletics and the football program turning into a national punch line, it’s time for the University of Miami to change its game plan beyond the simple and obvious initiative to start winning football games.

This week’s letter from the University of Miami President or Athletic Director to the Hurricanes fan base needs to embrace transparency with the fans on the tough situation facing the athletic department and football program in the coming weeks and months.

The People want to know what they can expect from the administration.

They have listened closely to Manny Diaz’s five minute rant that all is well at The U despite the negative comments made by Kirk Herbstreit and the ESPN Game Day crew about the direction of the football and athletic programs at Miami.

Then they watched the Hurricanes lose their ACC opener at home to Virginia, a game that was about way more than Andres Borregales' last-second field goal that hit the left upright.

Miami was badly outschemed early in the game, falling behind by a stunning 151-10 margin in total yardage in the first quarter. The Canes were climbing a mountain the entire night.

It was the fifth straight game Miami has lost to Power 5 competition in between narrowly escaping Appalachian State and bullying Central Connecticut State. Translation: Miami can't beat anybody any good at all these days, home or away.

Everyone has also heard loud and clear Julio Frenk's declaration that "the University of Miami is an institution dedicated to the pursuit of excellence."

"As our football team gets ready to kick off conference play this evening, I want to make clear that the Board of Trustees and I, as president, recognize the essential part of our brand and reputation derived from athletics and we are fully committed to building championship-caliber teams at the U," Frenk wrote last week.

Frenk is not really a sports guy. But he attended the Virginia game and received further validation that the program is unfortunately not close right now to a championship-caliber level.

Losses continue to come in bunches for a fourth straight season and the trend of mediocrity at The U has now reached two decades.

So what is next?

Where is all this public relations spin leading us?

To be fair, Miami remains in the ACC race this season. So all the cries for the firing of Diaz and the removal of Athletic Director Blake James immediately are probably a waste of time.

Diaz will almost certainly get the opportunity to finish what he started and he should. Miami does have a chance to improve in the 17 days between games. That is not a pipe dream.

Maybe it is good enough to win these upcoming games, maybe not. But the opportunity IS there.

If the Hurricanes get eliminated from the Coastal Division, that is when all bets will be off as the University will have to then make a decision on what course it wants to chart toward next year and the future.

And that future would almost certainly not include Diaz.

What about James?

There is a clear acknowledgement that James committed Athletic Director malpractice when he went rogue on December 30, 2018 and made his rush hire of Diaz without a proper coaching search to see who was interested in the job. On top of that, James also spent approximately $5.5 million to allow Diaz to pay the $4 million buyout to Temple and the taxes associated with that transaction.

That a first-time head coach with no championships on his resume is failing badly at Miami is really what should have been expected after what went down that night.

But James is also hired to raise that money, and he did have it in the bank.

And James also is hired to make sure student-athletes graduate and he has done a good job with that and other areas of his job too.

So to the University administration, firing the AD is not the same urgent issue that it is to the fans right now.

And the struggles of the men's basketball program which detractors also love to lump into the conversation about James was due to the bogus FBI inquiry that killed two recruiting classes.

That had nothing to do with James or Coach Jim Larranaga.

Miami basketball should be turning the curve back in the right direction this season with the recruitment of transfers Charlie Moore and Jordan Miller to go along with the return of guard Isaiah Wong and forward Kam McGusty.

So while anger is rampant in the Canes Nation, the overall picture of athletics is not as disastrous as what appears to be happening with the football program.

"From my arrival here, I underscored that with respect to athletics our devotion must be first and foremost to our student-athletes, whose considerable talent we have a duty to develop both on and off the field," Frenk wrote in his letter to the university community last week. "Of the student-athletes who compete across the NCAA, only 2 percent move on to play their sports professionally. Part of what draws student-athletes to the U is that Miami Hurricanes have, over the years, had a stronger likelihood of success on that path than many of our competitors. We are proud of their achievements and at the same time recognize our duty to prepare student-athletes for success in all spheres of life.

"For a generation, the U has been recognized as one of the preeminent programs in college athletics. We have won 21 team national championships, including five in football. We are committed to honoring the legacy of those championship teams and of the student-athletes, coaches, and support personnel who have built that proud ’Canes tradition—a tradition that is woven into the very fabric of South Florida."

Translation: An athletic director search does not appear imminent despite a clear decline in fan and booster support for James which even saw the AD booed Thursday night during an on-field ceremony honoring the life of Howard Schnellenberger.