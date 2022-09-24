The stakes were high and it was a do-or-die moment for the Texas A&M Aggies against the Miami Hurricanes on September 17th in front of over 100,000 college football fans at Kyle Field. National media and college football pundits were hammering down on the Aggies all week leading up to the game because the Aggies missed out on having ESPN's College Gameday coming to town after a stunning upset loss to the Appalachian State a week before. In the words of former Hurricanes head coach and now Penn State Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz in regards to Appalachian State, "This is what they do." The Aggies could not afford back-to-back losses with the recruiting classes they compiled over the last five years along with Jimbo Fisher's track record as a head coach, it would have raised too many questions in Aggie land.

A&M avoided a consecutive loss, but like Cristobal said earlier this week on local radio it was Miami beating Miami." The Hurricanes out-gained the Aggies with 392 total yards of offense opposed to the Aggies' 264 yards. Was it Miami becoming the first team since the early 2000s to gain 27 first downs and not score a touchdown compared to 16 first downs for A&M? Could it have been the fumbled punt return by Miami star cornerback Tyrique Stevenson in Miami territory, followed up by running back Devon Achane's touchdown for A&M on the ensuing drive? The missed chance of a fumble recovery on a dropped punt by Aggies receiver Ainias Smith deep in Aggies territory late in the game? There was a bit more than just the aforementioned and there were too many missed opportunities by the Hurricanes football team in a game they had essentially given away. Certainly what was a frustrating first loss for Mario Cristobal as the Head Coach of his alma mater Miami Hurricanes.

Mario Cristobal's version of the Hurricanes stayed in the fight the entire game despite that 17-9 loss in College Station but it came at the expense of many offensive questions from Hurricanes fans moving forward. There were many disappointing aspects of the prior week. The missed throws of highly regarded quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, the red zone play-calling miscues from offensive coordinator/wide receiver coach Josh Gattis, and the ill-fated drops from Miami's wide receivers group as a whole, along with the lack of separation from Aggie's defensive backs were the most disappointing aspects. Five trips to the red zone and the offense only tallied nine points. Sophomore kicker Andres Borregales converted three field goals, but missed a 49-yard field goal wide-left and had a 36-yarder blocked. While special teams' miscues could be pointed at, it's hard for any casual viewer or fan to ignore the fact that Miami could not just punch the ball into the endzone with five trips deep into Aggie territory. Upon review, the Canes failed to make any passing attempts for touchdowns with those trips, and Van Dyke, heralded as one of the best QBs in the nation should get a chance to fire a touchdown in the end zone. It was simply unacceptable.

The game did not come without questions regarding Mario Cristobal's clock management over the course of the match. The Hurricanes won the time of possession statistic despite the loss, having almost nine more minutes in the category. Miami moved the ball well outside of the Aggie's 20-yard line, considering the running game churned out 175 yards on the ground between stars like the electric Jaylan Knighton and behind the vision of Henry Parrish Jr. Miami's offensive line kept mostly what was a clean pocket for quarterback Van Dyke for the duration of the game without allowing a sack. It's almost confusing to look at the stat sheet and begin to understand how Miami lost this game, but they did. The stat sheet does not always paint the entire picture.

It's possible no one could have been more frustrated than defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. He saw many SEC environments and teams over his long-tenured career as a collegiate football coach with stops at Auburn, Alabama, LSU, and Tennessee. His defensive unit came to play and they were well prepared. Paired with the emerging confidence of senior cornerback DJ Ivey, stellar play by safety James Williams and the new-found consistency of linebacker Corey Flagg Jr., the Hurricane's defense held the Aggies in check for 264 yards of offense despite the explosive playmakers the Aggies have in Achane and Smith. Miami had early hiccups on their first defensive drive but settled well into the game.

One of the tell-tale signs of Cristobal's Hurricanes will be bouncing back from a loss. Under the prior Miami coaching staff, the Hurricanes would tend to fall into a mental slump of sorts after heart-breaking losses, and losing streaks would follow. While it was encouraging that the Hurricanes were not blown off the field by the Aggies, Hurricanes fans want more. We could get into moral victories but not even Mario Cristobal and Josh Gattis were willing to get into moral aspects this week during media press conferences in preparation for the Middle Tennessee State. The Hurricanes will host the Aggies next year on September 9th at Hard Rock Stadium, and revenge will have to wait until then. The Hurricanes are "back to work" now, the phrase Cristobal loves to reiterate. This weekend will be a test for Miami's defensive backs with the 'Air Raid' offense the Blue Raiders employ.

MORE USAGE OF JAYLAN KNIGHTON IN THE PASSING GAME:

Jaylan Knighton missed the first game and just about a half of the second game for the Hurricanes. He is finally healthy and looked electric on the ground when he checked into the game last week. He only had one catch for six receiving yards against the Aggies. Knighton is a capable receiver as the running back has amassed 31 catches for 415 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns in the prior two seasons for Miami.

Considering Miami's injury bug at receiver and their current woes with dropped passes from the available receivers, you have to wonder why he was not featured in the passing game. Miami needs receiver help right now and Knighton could be a sort of band-aid in lieu of the injured Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George in terms of production. Thad Franklin Jr. is a natural pass catcher with a basketball background from his prep days at local powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna and could be a reliable option in the red zone.

OPEN COMPETITION AT WIDE RECEIVER: While many fans, observers, and analysts are focused on the seven drops that were made by Miami's wide receivers over the duration of the A&M game. I am just about as evenly concerned with Miami's blocking from their receivers on the perimeter on outside runs and in terms of the screen game. Too many missed blocks that could have extended plays or sprung someone open like wide receiver Brashard Smith on a particular screen pass play. Surprising to me considering I had the chance to witness the emphasis that Gattis puts on his receivers in terms of blocking during practices. It has to be corrected moving forward. The drops man, the drops... and let's be honest here, while Tyler Van Dyke did not have a pretty game at all throwing for 217 yards on 41 attempts and 21 completed passes. Most of his receiver crew did not help him in terms of getting separation and too many dropped passes for any football fan's liking.

Was Xavier Restrepo that important to the offense? Yes, he actually is. 'X' is Miami's most consistent receiver in terms of catching the ball and consistency from day to day this year dating back to spring practices. Restrepo's injury prognosis looks to be at this time a return for the Hurricane's home game against in-state rival, the Florida State Seminoles on November 5th. That chemistry between Restrepo and Van Dyke was sorely missed in College Station and was transparently shown with the performance.

The other receiver that could have been a difference maker for Miami moving forward that I had endlessly harped on since spring practices as Miami's big play threat and potential WR1 to listeners, readers, and Canes fans was sophomore Jacolby George. Unfortunately, George was suspended for Miami's first two games. He checked in for the A&M game and provided what looked to the naked eye, much-needed juice at wide receiver position on limited snaps. George unfortunately after coming off a suspension has now suffered a thumb injury and is expected to be back within three to four weeks according to a source.

A new name is in the fold as a source revealed to CanesCounty that Jaleel Skinner will be receiving more reps at wide receiver going forward. Skinner lined up a few times out-wide during Miami's season opener against Bethune-Cookman but it sounds like it will be more frequent now.

Miami is at an impasse now at wide receiver. Whether or not one of the more experience-laden receivers among Key'Shawn Smith, Michael Redding III, or Frank Ladson Jr. can step up or they can find some lightning in the younger group between Brashard Smith, Romello Brinson, and Isaiah Horton. I am of the opinion that this is the moment in Romello Brinson's career at Miami where he has to step up and prove the "ceiling" he has been mentioned to have. Miami needs help at the X and Z receiver positions. A team source mentioned Brinson and George over the off-season as two receivers on the outside with the potential to be difference makers and Miami is short one of those two now. Should Miami shorten that receiver rotation if they find a few guys that gel with Van Dyke during the interim of George and Restrepo's absences? I think so, to create chemistry with Van Dyke for a room that had too many struggles in a game where A&M had to go to reserves at defensive back for suspensions and targeting ejections.

LETS BE HONEST, LEONARD TAYLOR SHOULD PLAY MORE: While Leonard Taylor III is still young, only a sophomore at this time. Many Hurricanes fans and viewers saw it last season and they see it again this season in 2022. Taylor is a playmaker and 17 snaps against Texas A&M does not seem merely enough for the impact he brings as a pass rusher from the interior of the defensive line. He has filled up the stat sheet more than any other defensive linemen on Miami's roster in three games. Miami has a great situation between the trio of Darrell Jackson Jr., Leonard Taylor III, and Jared Harrison-Hunte at defensive tackle.

WHILE IT'S GREAT WILL MALLORY WAS INVOLVED AT TIGHT END, ARROYO SHOULD BE MORE INVOLVED TOO: This is a question many Hurricanes have, Elijah Arroyo seems to make something big happen just about every time he touches the ball. The sophomore only three catches through three games this season. There are glimpses of his potential and while Arroyo has arguably been Miami's best blocker between the wide receivers and tight ends groups, it seems he doesn't get nearly enough touches in the passing game. This is something that should be considered more seriously at this point, considering Miami's current concerns between multiple injuries at wide receiver and dropped balls.

KEVIN STEELE SHOULD FIND WAYS TO GET GILBERT FRIERSON ON THE FIELD MORE: This is more of a situational circumstance as Gilbert Frierson and Te'Cory Couch tend to receive more snaps than the others depending on matchups from the opposing team's offense. Couch playing more as a traditional nickel cornerback and Frierson is more of a hybrid linebacker/safety. Frierson throughout his Miami career seems to always be in the right place at the right time. He has a knack for making big plays between sacks, interceptions, and tackles-for-loss and is a sound tackler. There was some cross-training done with Frierson over the course of spring practices at the WILL and SAM linebacker spots. There does seem to be an ongoing battle at the linebacker spots between Corey Flagg Jr. and Caleb Johnson at the MIKE linebacker spot along with Waynmon Steed Jr. and Keontra Smith at the WILL during this season. Wesley Bissainthe and Chase Smith have been sprinkled in at times with some snaps as well. Again, Frierson potentially playing some traditional linebacker doesn't mean I think anything is wrong with Miami's defense. I just think he makes the type of impact that garners that he should be on the field more.

GIVE OTHER PLAYERS A SHOT AT PUNT RETURN: While Tyrique Stevenson had a solid game on defense for the Hurricanes at cornerback, not many can erase the error that was the fumbled punt return in Aggies territory a week ago that led to a touchdown shortly afterward. While Stevenson may open the Middle Tennessee State game as Miami's punt returner, if another blunder comes to the surface in the near future, the Hurricanes coaching staff and Marwan Maalouf are going to have to seriously consider other options with both Restrepo and George being out for some time. Potential options here could be Malik Curtis, Brashard Smith, and even Henry Parrish Jr. or Jaylan Knighton in the worst of scenarios as both have trained a bit on punt returns during off-season practices.