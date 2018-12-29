OPINION: The Weekend that will help shape Mark Richt's Legacy
It has all come to a head now.There are a lot of things wrong and they all point at him.As he walked in the lower bowels of Yankee Stadium after Thursday night's Pinstripe Bowl, for the first time ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news