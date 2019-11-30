News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-30 20:59:10 -0600') }} football Edit

OPINION: These back to back losses worst in modern Cane history

Jim Martz • CaneSport
Editor

If losing to FIU and Duke in back-to-back games isn’t the bottom of the barrel for University of Miami football, you can certainly see the bottom from there.Never before had the Hurricanes lost con...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}