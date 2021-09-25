OPINION: Van Dyke joins a small group of freshmen starting QBs at Miami
When Jim Kelly earned his first start at quarterback as a redshirt freshman for the Miami Hurricanes, the game was at 18th ranked Penn State before 77,342 spectators. Throwing on nearly every down ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news