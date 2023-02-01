Miami finished 2023 with a top 10 class that included 18 four-star or higher ranked players. On top of that, Miami signed 10 players out of the Transfer Portal. This class already feels like a fork-in-the-road class for head coach Mario Cristobal after a rough first season. Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker discuss how this class could shape the future of Miami and grade out how Miami finished out.

Frank Tucker's Take:

Rueben Bain, Defensive End

I feel like people have to understand that this was just the first full class for Mario Cristobal and he did this amid total offensive turmoil. To be able to finish as the seventh-best in the country even after losing out on Cormani McClain to Colorado. They flipped the talent at multiple position groups and completely retooled the team from a size and speed perspective. I think the future is bright for the core of this staff and the next four years with a base of talent from this class. Cristobal had multiple turnarounds very similar to what is going on at Miami. He is following a blueprint for success with a proven track record and it is starting off right with the likes of Mark Fletcher, Rueben Bain, Francis Mauigoa, Samson Okunlola, and more. I think if Miami gets to eight or nine wins this season, and this class will help lead this team to potential championship heights. Most Important Player: Rueben Bain Player Most Excited About: Nathaniel Joseph

Grade: B+

Marcus Benjamin's Take:

Francis Mauigoa, Offensive Lineman

It cannot be understated the job that Mario Cristobal and his staff did considering the 5-7 2022 losing season. This is a class built from the inside out which is the blueprint for national champions of the past. Miami wanted to get significantly bigger and it does not get much bigger than landing two five-star offensive linemen in Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola. The position group that really inspires in the linebacking corps. The additions of Raul Aguirre, Malik Bryant, Marcellius Pulliam, and Bobby Washington bring back memories of old linebacking units that led Miami to national championships in 89' and 91.' Not being able to add a natural free safety and failing to add a big target at receiver hurts, but this class still should go down as one of the best Miami has ever accumulated. Signing day matters. Each of the last nine national champions in the college football playoff era averaged top-ten rankings in recruiting in the previous four years. If Miami continues to recruit at this level for the next few years, Miami will position itself for a national championship. Most Important Player: Francis Mauigoa Player Most Excited About: Mark Fletcher

Grade: A-