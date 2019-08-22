News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-22 07:58:43 -0500') }} football Edit

OPINION: Win Or lose, opener won't define Miami Hurricanes season

B03y07ca4lsdufo5dsqc
Gary Ferman • CaneSport
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Opening night is full of uncertainty for the Miami Hurricanes.There is a new head coach and a new staff working its first game together. You have a new quarterback, a new offensive system, tons of ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}