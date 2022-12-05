Miami will go into the transfer portal to add talent and overall team depth. Being that December 5th is the first official day of the transfer portal, many intriguing options have opened up from Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal's old stopping grounds. A few players have made their intentions to enter the transfer portal public. Here are three former Ducks that make sense for Miami:

The former five-star linebacker from California announced Monday that he will enter the transfer portal. Flowe officially visited Miami in 2019 under Manny Diaz's staff but committed to Cristobal's staff in Oregon a month later. Flowe recorded 35 total tackles in 2022. Miami is stacked at linebacker with Raul Aguirre, Malik Bryant, Marcellius Pulliam, and Bobby Washington committed to the 2023 class, but Miami snags Flowe and somehow still gains a commitment from Stanquan Clark who is become a Miami lean because of the Louisville staff now going through changes, it would be the best linebacker haul in the school's history.

A big physical receiver seemed to be lacking from Miami's wide receiver room and Dont'e Thornton fits the mold. Thornton registered 17 receptions for 366 yards and a touchdown in 2022. As a freshman, he had nine catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Any opportunity for Miami to beef up the offensive line will be taken by this coaching staff. Bram Walden, rated as a four-star by Rivals was one of the top players coming out of the 2021 class and ranked as the 14th-best tackle in the country. He was also selected as an All-American Bowl player. Walden played sparingly at Oregon. He was offered by the Miami coaching staff today.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW5kIG9mZmVyIGZyb20gTUlBTUkh IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby84dmM3WHZJUUdPIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vOHZjN1h2SVFHTzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcmFtIFdhbGRlbiAo QGJyYW13YWxkZW40MikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9i cmFtd2FsZGVuNDIvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTk4NTM4NTY4NzU1MTU5MDY/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK