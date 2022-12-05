Oregon To "The U"? Transfer Portal Options From Cristobal's Previous Stop
Miami will go into the transfer portal to add talent and overall team depth. Being that December 5th is the first official day of the transfer portal, many intriguing options have opened up from Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal's old stopping grounds.
A few players have made their intentions to enter the transfer portal public. Here are three former Ducks that make sense for Miami:
The former five-star linebacker from California announced Monday that he will enter the transfer portal. Flowe officially visited Miami in 2019 under Manny Diaz's staff but committed to Cristobal's staff in Oregon a month later.
Flowe recorded 35 total tackles in 2022.
Miami is stacked at linebacker with Raul Aguirre, Malik Bryant, Marcellius Pulliam, and Bobby Washington committed to the 2023 class, but Miami snags Flowe and somehow still gains a commitment from Stanquan Clark who is become a Miami lean because of the Louisville staff now going through changes, it would be the best linebacker haul in the school's history.
A big physical receiver seemed to be lacking from Miami's wide receiver room and Dont'e Thornton fits the mold. Thornton registered 17 receptions for 366 yards and a touchdown in 2022. As a freshman, he had nine catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
Any opportunity for Miami to beef up the offensive line will be taken by this coaching staff. Bram Walden, rated as a four-star by Rivals was one of the top players coming out of the 2021 class and ranked as the 14th-best tackle in the country. He was also selected as an All-American Bowl player. Walden played sparingly at Oregon. He was offered by the Miami coaching staff today.
The physical runner also has the ability to break free for big chunk yards. He catches the ball well out of the backfield and would be a nice addition to the Miami running back room that was riddled with injuries this year.
Cardwell saw a drop in production from his freshman year with the Ducks. In 2021 he had 61 carries for 417 yards and three touchdowns. In 2022, the sophomore only had 11 attempts for 76 yards and a touchdown. Each year he averaged nearly seven yards per carry.
For more transfer portal coverage visit or Rivals Transfer Portal Page for all things transfer portal.
