OT commit set for UM official visit, graduating early
Nashville (Tenn.) John Overton High School OT and Cane commitment Chris Washington is set for his UM official visit this weekend.It’s his only visit - he’s a solid commit - and he’s coming on the t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news