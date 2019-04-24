News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-24 18:04:18 -0500') }} football Edit

OT lands Cane offer, plans visit, building relationship with Butch Barry

Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit High School OL Connor McLaughlin landed a Cane offer on April 22 - he’s now up to 19 scholarships.“I don’t really have any favorites,” he said. “I’m wrapping my head around the ...

{{ article.author_name }}