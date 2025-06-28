OT7 Finals: Garcia's takeaways from Saturday's action

Advertisement

The Saturday Quarterback Clinic

The initial day of OT7 featured play-making from every position, but the quarterbacks were especially dominant on Saturday. We counted single-digit interceptions tossed on the entire day and night while high point totals were simultaneously achieved. In amassing a top performers list, at least half of a top 10 would include passers who sprayed it all over the field from Dereon Coleman (Miami), Derrick Baker, Briggs Cherry (Louisville), Gavin Sidwar (Missouri), Maika Eugenio (Hawaii), Neimann Lawrence and many more. The clear weather was an indicator of precise QB play on this day.

Jared Curtis Settles In

The big-time passer headed to Georgia has a big frame and the big arm attached to it, something he has showed off on routine at OT7. When power and/or distance is needed, the five-star is seemingly at his best. He admitted there has been an up-and-down pace to his first club 7-on-7 event, but when Curtis has been right, it has looked plenty good to the point the Matt Stafford comparisons seem to make more and more sense. His team has taken some tough losses, so he'll be up against elimination early on championship Sunday.

Cam Newton's Calls

The former Heisman Trophy winner commands his own attention in any setting, and he doesn't run from it, but there should be more said and/or written in regards to his longevity and true involvement with C1N. He is calling plays, letting his emotions fly and most importantly orchestrating perhaps the emerging favorite of this national tournament. Newton's squad, captained by breakout quarterback prospect Derrick Baker, goes for a 'one-point gamble' after every score and it has executed on a high enough level to convert well more than not.

Youth Movement

Among the stars of Saturday were a trio of 2028 recruits, from IMG Academy's do-it-all talent Eric McFarland, who kicked off the day with multiple scores and the type of yards after contact that already separates him as a national recruit, to more dominance from Brysen Wright on the outside. The Jacksonville native made the play of the day Friday and continued to get behind defenders on Saturday in another multi-score showing. South Floridian Amir Sears continues to look like one of the more lengthy and instinctive players regardless of class or position, making plays at both wide receiver and defensive back.

Maika Eugenio's Flowers