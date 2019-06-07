The Hurricanes have a new commitment.

And he’ll be on campus sooner rather than later.

Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College OG Ousman Traore has committed during his UM official visit this weekend and will enroll for Summer B at UM June 30. He’s eligible to play right away, a big boost to the beleaguered offensive line group.

Traore actually committed to coaches on Thursday but kept it quiet until Friday morning when he gave the go-ahead to make it official.

Traore was a full qualifier out of College Park (Ga.) Hapeville Charter with a 1275 SAT and 3.0 GPA - he went the JUCO route for one reason: To pick up major offers.

So when the Canes offered and set up his official visit for June 5-7, it was simply a case of him seeing what he wanted while he was on campus.

That happened.

“I’d never been to Miami,” Traore said. “Coach (Butch) Barry, he’s great. They say to come in and just compete. Coach Barry is a pushing guy, is a good guy, wants the best out of me. He’ll push me, I know that. He keeps it real.”

A 6-3, 307-pounder, Traore will be in the mix to start at guard given the issues there.

He had other interest from Florida (no official offer) and LSU (wanted him to return to junior college with the promise they’d take him in the Class of 2020).

The Miami visit has Traore done with his recruitment.

“Miami, it’s legendary,” Traore said. “And Miami’s always been legendary.”