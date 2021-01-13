Out of state OT lands Cane offer, has lengthy talk with Garin Justice
Opelika (Ala.) Boeauregard High School OT Eston Harris added a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer last month.He currently lists 21 offers and is taking an open approach to his early recruitment.“I ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news