News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-14 00:59:00 -0500') }} football Edit

P takes unofficial visit Thurs., Fri., hoping for Miami Hurricanes offer

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Towson (Md.) Calvert Hall College High School punter Peter Moore took an unofficial visit to Miami for a tour on Thursday and then was in the recruiting section for Miami’s win over Virginia on Fri...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}