CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 20 points and Isaiah Wong 15 as No. 23 Miami used a second-half burst to hold off No. 20 Clemson 78-74 on Saturday. Wong and Pack each hit 3-pointers right after halftime for the Hurricanes (18-5, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who used a 21-9 run to open a 56-44 lead with 11:10 to play.

The Tigers trimmed the deficit to 76-74 on Alex Hemenway’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds to play. Pack was fouled on the inbounds and calmly made two foul shots to finish off the victory. Clemson (18-6, 10-3) lost its second straight game after opening ACC play 10-1. The Hurricanes stepped up their offense after halftime. Pack had 14 of his points in the final half while Wong had 11 points over the final 20 minutes. Miami hit six of its nine 3-pointers in that period. Wooga Poplar added 14 points for Miami while Jordan Miller had 12. PJ Hall had 17 of his team-high 19 points in the second half for the Tigers. Hunter Tyson added 13 points and 10 rebounds.