NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 20 of his 28 points in the first half against his former school, and No. 12 Miami topped Kansas State 91-83 on Sunday to win the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas championship.

Updated:

“We got a tremendous contribution, offensively, from Nijel Pack,” Larrañaga said. “He was on fire in the first half and terrific in the second half.”

Norchad Omier scored 23 for the Hurricanes (5-0), who are essentially assured of tying a school record by being in the AP Top 25 for the 17th consecutive week when the new poll comes out Monday. Miami also had a run of 17 straight appearances in the 2015-16 season.

Wooga Poplar and Matthew Cleveland each scored 15 for Miami.

Cam Carter scored 28 points, and Arthur Kaluma had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Kansas State (3-2), which fell to 0-2 against ranked opponents this season. The Wildcats started the year with a loss to then-No. 21 USC in Las Vegas.