Pack scores Miami career-high vs. former school, beat Kansas State 91-83
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 20 of his 28 points in the first half against his former school, and No. 12 Miami topped Kansas State 91-83 on Sunday to win the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas championship.
Updated:
“We got a tremendous contribution, offensively, from Nijel Pack,” Larrañaga said. “He was on fire in the first half and terrific in the second half.”
Norchad Omier scored 23 for the Hurricanes (5-0), who are essentially assured of tying a school record by being in the AP Top 25 for the 17th consecutive week when the new poll comes out Monday. Miami also had a run of 17 straight appearances in the 2015-16 season.
Wooga Poplar and Matthew Cleveland each scored 15 for Miami.
Cam Carter scored 28 points, and Arthur Kaluma had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Kansas State (3-2), which fell to 0-2 against ranked opponents this season. The Wildcats started the year with a loss to then-No. 21 USC in Las Vegas.
Tylor Perry and David N’Guessan had ten apiece for Kansas State.
“I thought that was a very hotly contested, high-intensity game from start to finish,” head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “I thought our defense in the first half was sensational, and I thought Bensley Joseph’s defense on Tylor Perry throughout the game was the whole key to our victory.”
The difference was 3-point shooting — Miami was 12 of 24 from beyond the arc, and Kansas State was just 4 of 28.
Pack spent his first two college seasons at Kansas State, averaging 15.3 points and 2.9 assists in 53 games. He transferred before last season, helped the Hurricanes reach the Final Four, and is now three makes shy of 100 3-pointers at Miami.
His seventh 3-pointer on Sunday gave Miami a 73-51 lead with 7:17 left. That cushion got cut down considerably in the next few minutes.
Poplar joined Pack on the Bahamas Championship All-Tournament Team after averaging 14.0 points and 8.5 rebounds in the tournament.
The Hurricanes will head to Lexington, Ky., for their first true road contest of the season on Nov. 29, taking on No. 17/16 Kentucky in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. Tipoff in Rupp Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.
Megan Barnes of Miami Athletics contributed to this report
