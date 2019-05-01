Pahokee standout gets Wed. Cane evaluation
Pahokee (Fla.) High School is getting a visit from Mike Rumph today, as the Canes are hot on the trail of LB/DE LaTarie Kinsler.Kinsler lists 28 offers, and CaneSport caught up with Pahokee assista...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news