Paradise vs. The World: Richt camp battles to keep top talent
It’s the best party in the world, and you’re invited.Wait, there’s another the same night.And then another. And another.That’s what it’s like for recruits this year as colleges ramp up their effort...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news