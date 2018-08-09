CaneSport.com

DT Pat Bethel arrived for an interview after Thursday’s practice sporting a ripped jersey.

Yes, it seemed like an active practice for the first-teamer.

So who ripped your jersey, Pat?

“It’s just work, man, it’s going to happen, it’s football,” Bethel said. “Next play, let’s go.”

What Bethel will say: That this first week of practice “was good, not good enough though. There’s no such thing as being perfect. We’re going to come out here and work every day, try to work on the last day and do it again the next day.”