CaneSport.com

Ripped jersey? No problem. Bethel says it's all about the work
DT Pat Bethel arrived for an interview after Thursday’s practice sporting a ripped jersey.
Yes, it seemed like an active practice for the first-teamer.
So who ripped your jersey, Pat?
“It’s just work, man, it’s going to happen, it’s football,” Bethel said. “Next play, let’s go.”
What Bethel will say: That this first week of practice “was good, not good enough though. There’s no such thing as being perfect. We’re going to come out here and work every day, try to work on the last day and do it again the next day.”
Bethel also said those three losses to end last season are driving this team.
“We went out not the way we wanted to,” he said. “So we have to build on that, use that to drive us and do whatever we can to not go back to that feeling.”
* The team won’t practice on Friday and then will scrimmage Saturday night at the stadium.
“Everyone’s looking forward to the scrimmage coming up,” Bethel said. “You get to compete, tackle, have some fun.”
* Jon Ford is working as the second-teamer behind Bethel.
“I think he’s doing a great job,” Bethel said, adding “I think the entire line is doing a great job. We still have a lot of work to do, a lot of progress to make.”