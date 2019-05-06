Patke, Field evaluating Calif. talent, extend OL offer: "It was exciting"
Hurricane coaches Stephen Field and Jonathan Patke were in California today evaluating local talent - a big name the coaches checked out was five-star Justin Flowe, who is considering UM among othe...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news