News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-05 13:44:23 -0500') }} football Edit

DV picks up Cane offer at Rice camp

Jy16hll1cdozvnjxipsw
CaneSport.com
Staff

Aldine (Tex.) MacArthur High School CB Joshua Eaton picked up a Hurricane scholarship offer today.“I balled out at a camp and talked to one of the coaches and told them I was interested,” Eaton sai...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}