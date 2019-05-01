News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-01 18:21:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Patke visits CB's school Wed., gives him offer

Ryhl4upir9bpnrzkwybj
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Before this spring, Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh High School Class of 2021 CB Tarvarish Dawson was waiting on his first offer.Now he has three.The initial offer came last Sunday from Illinois. Since ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}