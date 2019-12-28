News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-28 02:06:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Peek ahead to 2020: Quarterback analysis

CaneSport.com
Staff

ANTICIPATED ROSTER: Tate Martell, Peyton Matocha, N'Kosi Perry, Tyler Van Dyke Jarren Williams, Possible addition from the transfer portalDEPARTED: NONE, although a QB transfer would not be a surprise

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}