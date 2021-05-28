Perez-Somarriba's bid to defend national title falls short in title match

Estela Perez-Somarriba leaves the University of Miami with a bachelors degree in economics, a masters in sports administration, and an NCAA singles title in women’s tennis. But she doesn’t head back to her home town of Madrid, Spain, with a second NCAA title.

Her bid to successfully defend the championship she won in 2019 came to an abrupt halt Friday when Virginia’s Emma Navarro avenged her only loss of the season and defeated Perez-Somarriba 6-3, 6-1 at the U.S. Tennis Association’s National Campus in Orlando.

When they met during the regular season Perez-Somarriba handed Navarro what still stands as the lone singles loss of her young career, a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 decision April 4 at the UM courts.

“Today she played a great match,” said Perez-Somarriba, who was top ranked and seeded second in the championships. “Congrats to her.”

Navarro was ranked third and seeded third.

“I think Emma played a great match. She started off a little bit slow. She played Stela really smart,” Miami head coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews said. “Stela’s timing was just out of sorts and she wasn’t able to lock in and find it. Emma’s ball, she was driving, she was lifting. The balls coming at you were kind of looking the same, but they were very different. She did a great job using her forehand and Stela didn’t make the adjustments that needed to be made. If you don’t [do that] against a player like that, you’re going to come up short.”

Though Perez-Somarriba broke Navarro’s serve in the opening game and held for a 2-0 lead, Navarro broke back and basically was in charge the rest of the match. In the second set Perez-Somarriba dropped serve at 1-5, hitting a forehand into the net at match point.

“I tried to change tactics a little bit but it didn’t work obviously,” Perez-Somarriba said. “She didn’t make unforced errors. She played a great match and had a great run and season.”

Perez-Somarriba believes Navarro will have a solid pro career ahead of her, saying, “She plays solid with her forehand and has a great backhand. Whenever she decides to play pro she has a great future.”

In the post-match press conference Perez-Somarriba was asked if she had any second thoughts about not turning pro a year ago and deciding to return to UM to earn a masters degree and win another title. The 2020 season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic and the NCAA tournament was canceled.

“I wanted to finish my career as best as I could,” she said. “I had a good time with my teammates and learned lot from them. It has been a pleasure and happy I made that decision.”

Asked to look back at her expectations when she enrolled at UM, she said, “I come from a family that always encourages you to give your best at whatever I do. I always wanted to leave mark on this program based on my hard work, I think I took advantage of it. College is great, it has ups and downs but I was able to reach unimaginable heights. Buy in and commit to do your best ...

“I wouldn’t be here if not for the people who supported me over the years - coaches, the trainer, my parents. They made this journey more special. I’m thankful and grateful and honestly I owe them everything.”

She added, “I was working hard and trusting in myself and the people around me. It has been a dream. I basically tried to enjoy the moment and get better every day, I would do it over again.”

Next in life for Perez-Somarriba comes the International Tennis Federation circuit and Women’s Tennis Association tour, though she’s uncertain how that will develop in the near future due to the pandemic.

“I’m planning to play ITF and practice in Madrid, my home city,” she said. “With COVID it’s really hard to plan anything. I’m excited to get started, try my best and see how it goes.”

Perez-Somarriba was the 17th two-time finalist in NCAA Singles Championship history and just the 13th to reach the title match in back-to-back tournaments. She finished with 17 wins all-time in the event, tying the record for the most victories by an individual player.

She also was the first player to go to back-to-back NCAA finals since Stanford’s Nicole Gibbs in 2012 and 2013. She is also the first two-time finalist overall since Virginia’s Danielle Collins, who made the championship in both 2014 and 2016.

Collins is the only other ACC player to appear in the NCAA Singles Championship multiple times. Audra Cohen went once while in the ACC with Miami - she claimed the Hurricanes’ first crown in 2007 - and once while in the Big Ten with Northwestern.

Additionally, Perez-Somarriba became just the fourth player ever to reach 17 victories in the NCAA Singles Championship. She joins Baylor’s Zuzana Zemenova (17-3 from 2005-08), Stanford’s Sandra Birch (17-2 from 1987-91) and Stanford’s Patty Fendick (17-2 from 1984-87) on the list.

Along with her NCAA Singles Championship achievements, Perez-Somarriba also finished 18-1 in singles play at the USTA National Campus. And her career record against top-25 foes was 30-12, including 20-5 in straight sets.