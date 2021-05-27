Perez-Somarriba seeks second NCAA title

Estela Perez-Somarriba’s historic tennis career at the University of Miami will finish Friday, and if it ends with a victory it will be her second NCAA women’s singles title. She was the 2019 champion and there was no post-season tournament last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday the nation’s top-ranked player, and second seed in the tournament, won her semifinal over 17th-seeded Janice Tjen of Oregon 7-6 (7-4) 6-0 at the U.S. Tennis Association’s National Campus in Orlando. This is the same site where she won the title in 2019.

Thursday’s match was much shorter than the marathon quarterfinal she rallied to win on Wednesday, After losing the opening set and the first five games of the second set battled back for a 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 6-3 triumph over seventh-ranked and seventh-seeded Abbey Forbes of UCLA.

Perez-Somarriba thus became the seventh player ever to earn three NCAA Singles Championship semifinal berths, including only the third in the last three decades.

“I’m very excited, very happy, ready to play tomorrow,” Perez-Somarriba said in a Zoom conference call after her Thursday victory. “Honestly that (marathon quarterfinal) gave me confidence, in a very good way, going into today knew had play good tennis.”

She was asked if she will alter her approach or strategy in the final.

“It’s like every other I’ve played at U,” she said, “like every match in past. Nothing changes, playing every point, honestly.”

During her semifinal she struggled on some deuce points in the first set but prevailed on two key deuce points in the second. Asked about her mindset on big points, she said, “I think I played those points aggressively, trusting my shots a little more. I lost some deuce points in the first set and knew I had to play with confidence.”

Perez-Somarriba, who chose to return to UM after earning her undergraduate degree rather than turn pro, is a native of Madrid, Spain, who has been a favorite to reach the final all season. She acknowledged the large contingent of support at the NCAA championships.

“I’m very lucky,” she said. “I have a great team behind me, my teammates, and I’m grateful they are here supporting me, all except one who is home. And some friends, roommates, also the UM staff. It feels great they’re here for me. I’m very happy and thankful and grateful and honestly wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them.”