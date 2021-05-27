Perez-Somarriba seeks second NCAA title
Estela Perez-Somarriba’s historic tennis career at the University of Miami will finish Friday, and if it ends with a victory it will be her second NCAA women’s singles title. She was the 2019 champion and there was no post-season tournament last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday the nation’s top-ranked player, and second seed in the tournament, won her semifinal over 17th-seeded Janice Tjen of Oregon 7-6 (7-4) 6-0 at the U.S. Tennis Association’s National Campus in Orlando. This is the same site where she won the title in 2019.
Thursday’s match was much shorter than the marathon quarterfinal she rallied to win on Wednesday, After losing the opening set and the first five games of the second set battled back for a 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 6-3 triumph over seventh-ranked and seventh-seeded Abbey Forbes of UCLA.
Perez-Somarriba thus became the seventh player ever to earn three NCAA Singles Championship semifinal berths, including only the third in the last three decades.
“I’m very excited, very happy, ready to play tomorrow,” Perez-Somarriba said in a Zoom conference call after her Thursday victory. “Honestly that (marathon quarterfinal) gave me confidence, in a very good way, going into today knew had play good tennis.”
She was asked if she will alter her approach or strategy in the final.
“It’s like every other I’ve played at U,” she said, “like every match in past. Nothing changes, playing every point, honestly.”
During her semifinal she struggled on some deuce points in the first set but prevailed on two key deuce points in the second. Asked about her mindset on big points, she said, “I think I played those points aggressively, trusting my shots a little more. I lost some deuce points in the first set and knew I had to play with confidence.”
Perez-Somarriba, who chose to return to UM after earning her undergraduate degree rather than turn pro, is a native of Madrid, Spain, who has been a favorite to reach the final all season. She acknowledged the large contingent of support at the NCAA championships.
“I’m very lucky,” she said. “I have a great team behind me, my teammates, and I’m grateful they are here supporting me, all except one who is home. And some friends, roommates, also the UM staff. It feels great they’re here for me. I’m very happy and thankful and grateful and honestly wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them.”
Matches this week have been played in temperatures in the mid 80s with typically high Florida humidity. Perez-Somarriba was asked if perhaps she’s more used to heat than other players.
“Living in Miami I got used to heat and humidity and playing under the sun,” she said. “Fitness is one of my strengths. I try not to think about that, it’s no big deal. I’m ready for tomorrow, Basically whatever it takes is what I’m going to do.”
After the challenging quarterfinal match, UM head coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews praised Perez-Somarriba, saying, “I just think it shows you just how big this kid’s heart is and how well she understands sports and the moments in sports, for herself and for her opponents and in tournaments. [She understands] how hard it is to advance and move forward. She knows what the kid on the other side of the net is feeling. Today, she just had ice in her veins. Look, she’s the whole package.”
With her victory in the semifinals, Perez-Somarriba improved to 17-2 all-time in the NCAA Singles Championship and 18-0 in singles competition at the USTA National Campus. She also moved to 18-5 in her career against top-10 foes, including seven straight victories.
She joins Stanford’s Nicole Gibbs (2011-13), Baylor’s Zuzana Zemenova (2005, 2007-08), Stanford’s Sandra Birch (1989-91), Stanford’s Lisa Green (1987-89), Stanford’s Patty Fendick (1985-87) and Trinity’s Gretchen Rush (1984-86) on the list of three-time NCAA semifinalists.
Perez-Somarriba, Gibbs and Zemenova are the only three to achieve the feat in the last three decades, with Perez-Somarriba (2017, 2019, 2021) and Zemenova the only ones ever to do so in non-consecutive years.
Perez-Somarriba is a two-time ACC Player of the Year and is the first player from the conference with three Final Four berths, and she is one of just three players in NCAA history, alongside Zemenova and Green, to make four Sweet 16 berths and three Final Four appearances.
“By far, this is the toughest draw I’ve seen Stela have. These are the toughest opponents I’ve ever seen her play back-to-back,” Yaroshuk-Tews said. “To do it in general is pretty outstanding. To do it this year is crazy good. But I think she’s just gaining confidence with every situation that she’s been seeing up to this point. The kid is not ready to go home. The kid is not ready for this to end. And she just believes so much.”
Miami—one of three current Division I schools to ever produce a three-time NCAA semifinalist—has now sent a player to the Final Four in eight of the last 17 tournaments, with a total of 10 bids. Both those marks are the most of any team in the country dating back to 2004, Yaroshuk-Tews’ third year as coach.
More recently, a Hurricane has reached the semifinals in five of the past six tournaments, also the top mark of any program in the nation since 2015.
Perez-Somarriba will now take the court Friday at noon for the last match of her decorated career, as she is set to square off with Virginia’s Emma Navarro, who is both ranked and seeded third.
The two players met during the regular season, with Perez-Somarriba handing Navarro what still stands as the lone singles loss of her young career, a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 decision April 4 in Coral Gables, Fla.