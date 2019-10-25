News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-25 11:34:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Perry to start at Pitt; Martell out due to medical leave of absence

CaneSport.com
Staff

Jarren Williams was Manny Diaz's proclaimed starter while the QB was dinged up the last couple of weeks and N'Kosi Perry started in his place.But now it appears Perry might be Diaz's guy.Both QB's ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}