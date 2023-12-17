Despite Miami's seven wins during the 2023 regular season, the Hurricanes were one of the teams in the ACC with many highly graded players, according to Pro Football Focus. The statistical mega site released its All-ACC team last week, and Miami had the most selections with five. Clemson was second with four selections and Boston College, Florida State, and North Carolina had three players selected apiece.

Wide Receiver Xavier Restrepo

Miami's wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) runs with the ball during an NCAA football game against Miami of Ohio on Friday, Sept.1, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The reliable slot receiver was as productive as any in the ACC. His 74 receptions and 993 yards ranked second in the conference behind Virginia's Malik Washington. Xavier Restrepo ranked 19th nationally in receiving grade (87.1).

Offensive Lineman Jalen Rivers

Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (64) guards the line against Virginia Tech Hokies defensive linemen Norell Pollard (3) and C.J. McCray (56) during the second half at Lane Stadium.

According to PFF, Miami ranked ninth overall in pass block and Jalen Rivers was a big reason why protecting the blind side at left tackle.

Center Matt Lee

Miami center Matt Lee (55) lifts Miami running back Henry Parrish Jr. (21) after Parrish scored during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 in Boston.

Miami ranked 36th in run block and 25th in run grade and Matt Lee was the leader of the offensive line unit in 2023. Lee excelled in pass blocking, receiving the fourth-highest grade (89.1) among centers.

Kicker Andres Borregales

Miami Hurricanes kicker Andres Borregales (30) reacts after scoring a field goal against the Virginia Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

Andy Borregales was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award mid-season. He converted 84 percent of his field goals, including a long of 51 yards, and hit four of six from 50-plus. Borregales also converted 13 of 14 from 40 yards and under.

Retuner Brashard Smith

Miami wide receiver Brashard Smith (0) celebrates a touch down run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.