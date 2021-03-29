PG with offer: Great relationship with coaches, UM among 3 after me hardest
Wolfeboro (NH) Brewster Academy PG Dasonte Bowen says the Miami Hurricanes are hot on his trail.Miami offered him a scholarship March 1, and he’d already been talking to coaches at UM for months pr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news