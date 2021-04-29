CaneSport - For 1st time since 2015, UM has 2 first rounders: Phillips and Rousseau

For the first time since 2015, the Miami Hurricanes have two first rounders in the NFL Draft. First off the board was, aas expected, DE Jaelan Phillips. He was drafted in the first round with the 18th pick by the hometown Miami Dolphins. "I stayed humble and I worked hard," Phillips told media after the pick. "I'm just so blessed to be in this position I am now." It wasn't too long of a wait afterward for DE Gregory Rousseau, who opted out this past season. Rousseau was taken No. 29 overall by the Buffalo Bills. For Rousseau the pick was a relief, since many were predicting he'd slide to the second round after a subpar Pro Day. Canes still waiting to be drafted: DE Quincy Roche, TE Brevin Jordan and PK Jose Borregales. Entering the draft Phillips was predicted to go anywhere from No. 18 - where he went - to the end of the first round. Rousseau? He was projected anywhere from the late first to second round, as discussed above, with Jordan a third or fourth rounder, Roche going around the fourth round and Borregales going in the fourth or fifth round. With his selection by the Dolphins, Phillips became the 17th defensive lineman from the University of Miami selected in the first round, the most of any program in NFL history. Phillips’ selection marked the fifth straight year Miami has had at least one defensive end drafted. And Rousseau pushed that number to 18 linemen selected in Round 1. "I had great interactions with the Dolphins, am so excited to be with the Dolphins, in the 3-0-5," Phillips said after he was drafted. For Phillips, getting drafted was the culmination of a tremendous amount of hard work returning from career-threatening injuries (wrist/concussions) a few years ago. "The team is comfortable with my medical history," Phillips said. "Los Angeles made me, but Miami saved me. I'm so excited to come back and be able to play here for as long as I can. It's amazing." He became the first Cane taken in the opening round since David Njoku was selected by the Browns with the 29th pick in 2017. The last Cane to go higher than Phillips was in 2015 when OL Ereck Flowers was No. 9 overall. Phillips sat out 2019 getting his body right off the injuries and then dominated this past season with eight sacks and 15.5 TFL. He made a name for himself as one of the nation’s most fierce edge rushers and had 6.5 of his sacks over the final four games. What does he bring to the table for the Dolphins? "My tenacity and my hard work, that's what I hang my hat on," he said. "I'm ready to soak up everything, be a sponge. I want to earn the respect of my teammates and coaches." Rousseau? He led the ACC in 2019 with 19.5 TFL and 15.5 sacks. Coming off that year there was talk he’d be a top 10 pick. But sitting out the year and having subpar UM Pro Day results caused him to slide down to the bottom part of the first round. Despite his big numbers two years ago the reality is he’s only played in 15 games since high school, and at that level he wasn’t even working primarily as a defensive end. So while he has huge upside some teams have appeared to view him as a little more of a project than Phillips. After being drafted Rousseau gave "a big thanks to all of the people around me like my family, my mom, my dad, my brothers for motivating me. Coach (Manny) Diaz, all of the coaching staff at Miami, my teammates, I couldn't have done it without them. I owe them the world. I'm just super blessed and I'm so thankful." He also said he's "more than ready" to get back on the field after opting out in 2020. "I'm going to go up there and show them I'm going to compete, work hard every single day," he said. "I'm going to bring it to Buffalo. I can't wait to compete. I just can't wait." The others waiting to be drafted: Jordan is, of course, Miami’s rangy and athletic tight end. He would likely go much higher in the draft if not for his injury issues that have cost him games the last two seasons. He also doesn’t have ideal NFL size for a rangy pass catching tight end at 6-3 and 247 pounds, but he’s a proven threat with the ball in his hands and had 576 yards and seven TDs last season. The expected draft range for him is the third or fourth round. Roche is a Temple grad transfer who came to UM this past season to try and improve his draft stock, and he was considered a mid-round selection at best coming out of the Owls program last year. He's considered a better fit for a 3-4 scheme at the next level because he’s not the biggest guy at 6-3 and 245 pounds. He had 14.5 TFL and 4.5 sacks this past season. Which brings us to the only Hurricane on this list that won national hardware last season, Borregales. The Lou Groza Award winner is widely expected to be the first kicker taken, and he has outstanding accuracy and range (six of eight from 50 or more yards in his career). This past season he made 20 of 22 attempts, and one of those was blocked. So look for a team to take a chance on him in the mid to late rounds. Overall this NFL Cane class is a much better look than the previous three - in 2018 the highest pick from UM was third rounder Chad Thomas, in 2019 it was fourth rounder Sheldrick Redwine and this past season no Cane went until Shaq Quarterman was taken late in the fourth round.

ACC NOTES

ACC Selections in the First Round NFL Draft Rd. – Overall Pick, Name, Position, School, NFL Team 1 – 1st, Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson, Jacksonville Jaguars 1 – 18th, Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami, Miami Dolphins 1 – 22nd, Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech, Tennessee Titans 1 – 23rd, Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech, Minnesota Vikings 1 – 25th, Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson, Jacksonville Jaguars 1 – 30th, Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami, Buffalo Bills ACC NFL Draft Notes: • Current ACC teams have had a total of 10 players chosen as the first overall selection in the NFL Draft. Prior to tonight, the most recent was Florida State’s Jameis Winston, who was tabbed first in 2015 by the Tampa Bay Bucs. Miami (Vinny Testaverde, 1987, Tampa Bay; and Russell Maryland, 1991, Dallas) and Virginia Tech (Bruce Smith, 1985, Buffalo; and Michael Vick, 2001, Atlanta) each had two top selections while Clemson (Trevor Lawrence, 2021 Jaguars), Florida State (Jameis Winston, 2015, Bucs), NC State (Mario Williams, 2006, Texans), Virginia (Bill Dudley, 1942, Steelers) and Syracuse (Ernie Davis, 1962, Redskins) each had one. Also, NC State’s Roman Gabriel, the No. 2 overall selection in the 1962 draft, was chosen No. 1 in the AFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. • Lawrence adds to the rich talent of ACC quarterbacks already in the NFL. Last year, the ACC led the country with 13 quarterbacks making at least one NFL start in 2020 – Boston College's Matt Ryan (Falcons), Clemson's Deshaun Watson (Texans), Duke's Daniel Jones (NY Giants), Louisville's Lamar Jackson (Ravens) and Teddy Bridgewater (Panthers), North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky (Bears), NC State's Mike Glennon (Jaguars), Philip Rivers (Colts), Russell Wilson (Seahawks) and Ryan Finley (Cincinnati), Virginia Tech's Tyrod Taylor (Chargers) and Wake Forest's Kendall Hinton (Broncos) and John Wolford (Rams). • Lawrence is Clemson's first No. 1 pick in program history. Prior to tonight, the Tigers' highest pick was No. 4 on four occasions, most recently defensive end Clelin Ferrell in 2019. • Lawrence and Etienne are the 14th and 15th first-round selection from Clemson in the 13 seasons under head coach Dabo Swinney. Clemson produced a total of 18 first-round selections in the previous 42 seasons of the Common Draft Era (since 1967). • Christian Darrisaw is the first Virginia Tech offensive player to be selected in the first round since running back David Wilson in 2012. • Virginia Tech has had a player selected in the 27 consecutive NFL Drafts.

THE PHILLIPS FILE

2020 All-America, First Team (AFCA); 2020 All-America, Second Team (Associated Press, FWAA); 2020 Bednarik Award semifinalist; 2020 All-ACC, Second Team 2020 (Redshirt Junior): Delivered dominant lone season with Hurricanes, ranking among team leaders in nearly every defensive category…Selected to All-America First Team by AFCA and All-America Second Team by FWAA and Associated Press…Started all 10 games of regular season and finished with 45 total tackles (21 solo)…Led Miami with 15.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks…Ranked among ACC and FBS leaders in TFLs…Bednarik Award semifinalist as nation’s top defensive player…Credited with five quarterback hurries…Had one interception and three PBUs….Started season opener against UAB (Sept. 10) and finished with two tackles and half-tackle for loss…Posted three tackles (two solo), including one tackle for loss, in road start at top-20 Louisville (Sept. 19)…Started in romp of rival Florida State (Sept. 26) and finished with three total tackles (two solo) and one tackle for loss…Wore Turnover Chain for first time with first-half interception against Seminoles…Lone tackle in start at top-ranked Clemson (Oct. 10) was first solo sack of Miami career (3 yards)…Started in win over Pittsburgh (Oct. 17), finishing with three tackles, including one tackle for loss and half sack…Led Hurricanes with seven tackles (three solo) and credited with one quarterback hurry in start versus Virginia (Oct. 24)…Earned first ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honor with dominant start in come-from-behind win at NC State (Nov. 6)…Had career-high 10 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, one solo sack and one PBU in victory over Wolfpack…Won second straight ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honor after another stout start at Virginia Tech (Nov. 14)…Finished with eight total tackles (four solo) including 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in impressive outing versus Hokies…Posted 2.5 sacks for second straight week in road win at Duke (Dec. 5), finishing with four total tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss…Named Bednarik Award semifinalist in early December. 2019 (Redshirt Sophomore): Did not see any game action after transferring to Miami from UCLA…Sat out season due to NCAA transfer rules. Before Miami: Spent first two seasons of career at UCLA…Totaled 41 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in two season with Bruins. High School: Listed as a five-star recruit by ESPN and the No. 3 national recruit on the ESPN 300 List … Five-star prospect according to Scout.com and the No. 5 overall recruit in the country … First-team Scout.com 2017 Class All-American … Scout’s top-rated DE prospect in the nation … No. 3 on the Scout.com West 150 List … No. 2 on the Scout.com California 100 List … Rivals.com five-star recruit and No. 6 on the Rivals 100 List … No. 2 on the Rivals California 100 List … No. 2-rated weak-side DE in the country … No. 5 on the si.com National List … PrepStar Dream Team selection and No. 13 national recruit … CalHiSports.com first-team All-State selection … Invited to the U.S. Army All-America Bowl Game … As a senior, he was credited with 142 tackles and 21 sacks … Named All-CIF Div. II Co-Defensive Player of the Year … Totaled 76 tackles, 10.5 sacks and two interceptions as a junior.

THE ROUSSEAU FILE

2019 All-ACC, First Team; 2019 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year; 2019 All-America, Second Team (FWAA); 2019 Freshman All-America (several outlets) 2020: Opted out 2019 (Redshirt Freshman): Had breakout season in first year as starter, seeing action in all 13 games and making seven starts…Selected to All-ACC First Team and named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, becoming only second Hurricane to earn honor and first since 2008…Named to All-America Second Team by Football Writers Association of America and selected Freshman All-America by several outlets…Led ACC in sacks (15.5) and tackles for loss (19.5), ranking second and ninth in FBS, respectively…Sack total tied second-highest single-season mark in program history…Saw action in season opener vs. Florida (Aug. 24), finishing with two solo tackles (both for loss) and first sack of career…Two TFLs totaled 10 yards lost, including nine-yard sack…Delivered another strong outing at North Carolina (Sept. 7), finishing with 1.5 tackles for loss and second sack of career (four yards)…Had one solo tackle in home opener against Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 14)…Forced and recovered fumble on strip-sack in win over Central Michigan (Sept. 21)…Wore turnover chain for first time in career in game versus Chippewas and finished with two total tackles…Had two solo tackles and 9-yard sack against Virginia Tech (Oct. 5)…Earned first start of career against Virginia (Oct. 11) and delivered dominant outing, finishing with seven total tackles (two solo), two tackles for loss (11 yards) and 10-yard sack…Added one forced fumble and one quarterback hurry in win over Cavaliers…Started against Georgia Tech (Oct. 19) and had three total tackles (two solo)…Finished with three sacks and seven tackles in start at Pittsburgh (Oct. 26), marking first three-sack game by Hurricane since 2011…Topped performance at Pitt with dominant outing at Florida State (Nov. 2), finishing with career-best eight tackles, including career-high five tackles for loss and four sacks in win over Seminoles…Named Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week and ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for performance against FSU…Started and had one solo tackle and one PBU in win over Louisville (Nov. 9)…Started and finished with five tackles (two solo) in start versus FIU (Nov. 23)…Enjoyed dominant outing in final start of season in regular season finale at Duke (Nov. 30), finishing with career-best nine tackles (two solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks…Finished regular season with 14 sacks, moving into sole possession of fourth place in program history for sacks in single season…Named to All-ACC First Team…Became Miami’s second winner of ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and first since Sean Spence in 2008…Earned All-ACC first-team honors from Associated Press…Selected to All-America Second Team by Football Writers Association of America (FWAA)…Started and finished with five total tackles and 1.5 sacks (11 yards) in Walk-On’s Independence Bowl against Louisiana Tech (Dec. 26). 2018 (True Freshman): Saw action in just two games before suffering season-ending ankle injury…Totaled five tackles…Saw action and made career debut in season opener against LSU (Sept. 2)…Totaled career-best five tackles (one solo) in win over Savannah State (Sept. 8) High School: Rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com…Listed as a three-star recruit by ESPN.com…Rated as the 15th-best athlete in the country by Rivals.com…Saw significant action on both sides of the ball…Helped guide Champagnat Catholic to a 9-2 record and its second Class 2A state title in school history…Anchored a defense, which limited University Christian to just 233 total yards in the state championship…As a senior, tallied 80 tackles and 10 sacks – including nine tackles and three sacks in the state championship game…Was named to the 2016 Miami Herald First Team All-Dade Football Team as an athlete…Earned Second Team All-State honors as a wide receiver in 2016…Caught 28 passes for 467 yards and nine touchdowns in 2016…He also tallied 44 tackles during his 2016 campaign…Chose Miami over offers from Georgia, LSU and Oregon.

Others waiting to be drafted:

THE ROCHE FILE

2020 (Redshirt Senior): Delivered standout season in lone year with Hurricanes after transferring from Temple…Started all 10 games at defensive end in regular season and finished with 45 total tackles, including 14.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks…Tied for ACC lead with three forced fumbles and had two fumbles recovered…Ranked second on Hurricanes and third in ACC with 14.5 tackles for loss…Earned one ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honor…Started season opener against UAB (Sept. 10) and finished with four total tackles, including first sack (five yards) of Miami career…Added one quarterback hurry…Sack was 27th of FBS career…Started and posted three tackles in road win at top-20 Louisville (Sept. 19), including game-high 2.5 tackles for loss…Finished with 2.0 tackles for loss, including 7-yard sack, in start against rival Florida State (Sept. 26)…Sack in romp of Seminoles was 28th of FBS career…Posted four total tackles and credited with one quarterback hurry in start at Clemson (Oct. 10)…Named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week after dominant outing in start vs. Pittsburgh (Oct. 17)…Finished with season-high seven tackles (four solo), including 4.0 tackles for loss in win over Panthers…Added one forced fumble and one fumble recovery…Wore Turnover Chain for second straight game in start versus Virginia (Oct. 24) after recovering fumble on last play of game…Started and finished with four tackles in win over Cavaliers…Started and credited with six tackles (two solo), 0.5 TFLs, one PBU and one hurry in come-from-behind win at NC State (Nov. 6)…Helped lead Miami to another road win in start at Virginia Tech (Nov. 14), finishing with four total tackles including one tackle for loss…Earned second ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honor after dominant outing in start at Duke (Dec. 5), finishing with six tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery…Started regular season finale against North Carolina (Dec. 12) and finished with four tackles, including one half-sack. Before Miami: Delivered dominant career at Temple, totaling 137 total tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss and 26.0 sacks in three seasons…Added seven PBUs, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and three blocked kicks…Ranked No. 5 in FBS with 13 sacks and No. 11 in FBS with 19.0 tackles for loss in final season, earning American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year honors…Had most dominant outing of his career against Tulane in final year, finishing with 12 tackles (10 solo), six tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery against Green Wave. High School: Played defensive line and tight end in high school…Earned all-state and all-county honors as senior, breaking school record with 19 sacks.

THE JORDAN FILE

2020 Mackey Award semifinalist; 2020 All-ACC, Second Team; 2019 All-ACC, First Team; 2019 Mackey Award finalist; 2018 All-ACC, Second Team 2020 (Junior): Started all eight games in which he competed and delivered another impressive year…Earned All-ACC second-team recognition…Named semifinalist for John Mackey Award honoring nation’s top tight end…Ranked second on team in receptions (38) and receiving yards (576)…Tied for team lead in touchdown receptions (seven) despite missing three games….Started season opener against UAB (Sept. 10) and finished with three catches totaling 51 yards, including one touchdown reception…Had strong start in road win at top-20 Louisville (Sept. 19), finishing with team-high seven receptions for game-high 120 yards with one touchdown…Scored on 47-yard TD catch against Cardinals…Caught touchdown for third straight game in start versus Florida State (Sept. 26)…Finished with five catches for 41 yards, including 24-yard score, in romp of Seminoles…Hauled in three receptions in start at top-ranked Clemson (Oct. 10)…Returned to action versus Virginia Tech (Nov. 14), starting and finishing with two catches totaling 22 yards…Started in road win at Duke (Dec. 5), finishing with four receptions, 75 yards and 24-yard touchdown reception…Named semifinalist for Mackey Award, honoring nation’s top tight end, in early December…Enjoyed dominant start in regular season finale against North Carolina (Dec. 12), finishing with game-high six receptions for team-high 140 yards including career-long 76-yard touchdown reception…Had one of best performances of season in 2020 Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma State (Dec. 29), starting and finishing with game-high eight receptions for 96 yards and two receiving touchdowns. 2019 (Sophomore): Delivered another standout season, earning first-team All-ACC recognition and ending year as one of three finalists for John Mackey Award honoring nation’s top tight end…Started all 10 games in which he played…Ranked third on team with 35 receptions and second with 495 receiving yards…Had two touchdown receptions…Started season opener vs. Florida (Aug. 24) and finished with five catches for career-high 88 yards and one touchdown…Touchdown was fifth of career and came on 25-yard reception on tipped pass…Enjoyed another strong start at North Carolina (Sept. 7), catching six passes for 73 yards…Had long reception of 20 yards against Tar Heels…Caught two passes in home opener against Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 14)…Led team with 70 receiving yards on three catches in start vs. Central Michigan (Sept. 21)…Had long catch of 27 yards against Chippewas…Posted best yardage output of career in start against Virginia Tech (Oct. 5), totaling career-high 136 yards on seven receptions with one touchdown…Had career-long reception of 51 yards against Hokies…Started and had two catches for 48 yards in win over Virginia (Oct. 11)…Posted three catches totaling 21 yards in start vs. Georgia Tech (Oct. 19)…Had 9-yard reception in start at Pittsburgh (Oct. 26)…Enjoyed strong game in start at Florida State (Nov. 2), posting game-high six catches for 48 yards in win over Seminoles…Did not play against Louisville (Nov. 9) or FIU (Nov. 23), missing games due to injury…Named one of three finalists for John Mackey Award, honoring nation’s top tight end..Started regular season finale at Duke (Nov. 30)…Named to All-ACC First Team…Earned All-ACC first-team honors from Associated Press…Did not play in Walk-On’s Independence Bowl versus Louisiana Tech (Dec. 26) due to injury. 2018 (True Freshman): Saw action in 12 of 13 games and made 11 starts in standout freshman season…Earned second-team All-ACC recognition…Caught 32 passes – second-most on team – for 287 yards…Four receiving touchdowns were also second-most…Had long catch of 41 yards…Made first start of career against LSU (Sept. 2)…Caught seven passes for 52 yards, including first two touchdowns of career, in win vs. Savannah State (Sept. 8)…Started in win at Toledo (Sept. 15)…Had five catches for career-high 67 yards, including one touchdown, in start vs. FIU (Sept. 22)…Started and had one reception (four yards) in win over North Carolina (Sept. 27)…Started and had two catches for 51 yards, including career-long, go-ahead 41-yard touchdown reception in fourth quarter, in win over Florida State (Oct. 6)…Started and had three receptions totaling 34 yards at Virginia (Oct. 13)…Earned Midseason Freshman All-America recognition from ESPN…Started and had career-best eight catches at Boston College (Oct. 26)…Had three catches in start vs. Duke (Nov. 3)…Made start at Georgia Tech (Nov. 10)…Started and had one 5-yard catch in win at Virginia Tech (Nov. 17)…Missed regular season finale vs. Pittsburgh (Nov. 24) due to injury suffered previous week…Started and caught two passes in New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Dec. 27). High School: Widely regarded as one of top high school tight ends in country…Rated as No. 1 tight end in country by ESPN.com…Ranked No. 2 at position by Rivals.com…Selected to 2018 Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla.…Consensus four-star prospect…Served as team captain during senior year…Helped guide Bishop Gorman to ninth straight Nevada State Championship…Totaled nearly 100 yards receiving and scored rushing touchdown in Bishop Gorman’s 48-7 state championship victory…Finished senior year on high note, posting single-season career highs in yards (1,111), receptions (63) and touchdowns (13)…Participated in The Opening in summer of 2017…Caught 27 passes for 501 yards and touchdowns as junior year…Closed high school career with over 1,700 yards, 100 receptions and 29 total touchdowns…Possesses great speed for size and height, having been clocked at 4.78-seconds in 40-yard dash…Father, Darrell, was drafted by Atlanta Falcons in ninth round of 1990 NFL Draft…Chose Miami over offers from Florida, Florida State and Georgia, among others.

THE BORREGALES FILE