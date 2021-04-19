CaneSport - Phillips in 1st round? Character, medical issues could cause slide

Leading up to the 2021 NFL draft, which starts April 29, Yahoo Sports will count down our top 100 overall prospects. We’ll count them down in groups of five for Nos. 100-51, followed by more in-depth reports on our top 50 players, with help from our scouting assistant, Liam Blutman. We reserve the right to make changes to players’ grades and evaluations based on injury updates, pro-day workouts or late-arriving information from NFL teams.

18. Miami EDGE Jaelan Phillips

6-foot-6, 260 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 6.07 — possible immediate starter

TL;DR scouting report: Phillips might be the best edge-rush talent in the 2021 class, but medical, character concerns must be thoroughly vetted

Games watched: Louisville (2020), Florida State (2020), Clemson (2020), Virginia (2020), Pitt (2020)

The skinny: A 5-star Rivals recruit (No. 6 nationally in 2017, ahead of 2020 No. 2 overall pick Chase Young), Phillips committed to UCLA and enrolled there early. As a freshman, he played in seven games (four starts) and made 21 tackles (seven for losses), 3.5 sacks and two pass breakups, as his season was cut short by an ankle injury and a concussion.

In January 2018, he was hit by a car while on a scooter, suffering a wrist injury that lingered. Phillips played in four games (two starts) that UCLA season, making 20 tackles and one sack but missed the remainder of the season with another concussion.

Phillips announced that he was retiring from football following the second concussion, but changed his mind and transferred to Miami, sitting out the 2019 season.

In 2020, he made 45 tackles (15.5 for losses), eight sacks, four pass breakups and an interception, earning second-team AP All-American and second-team All-ACC mention. Phillips skipped the Hurricanes’ bowl game and declared early for the 2021 draft.

Upside: Elite traits for the position — great height, weight distribution and long wingspan (80 3/4 inches). Tested through the roof at Miami’s pro day, running a 4.57-second 40-yard dash (with a great 10-yard split: 1.59), 36-inch vertical jump, 125-inch broad jump, 4.18-second short shuttle and 7.13-second 3-cone drill.

Ideal combination of athleticism and length. Has the kind of frame and athleticism to drop a few pounds or add mass and play multiple techniques with his hand on the ground. Naturally fluid and smooth mover with high-end burst and twitch.

Might have been the best EDGE in the country down the stretch in 2020 — talent finally arrived. Logged 36 total pressures in his final seven games. Had 6.5 sacks in his final four games before opting out. We got a glimpse of a former elite recruit with tremendous upside.

Displays a lightning first step off the ball. Showed cornering ability on the edge. Outstanding closing ability. Generates some speed to power as a rusher. Loose hips and ankles to take sharp angles to the ball. Uses his hands and his length to get tackles off-balance and render their punches ineffective. Loops well inside on stunts and twists.

Good diagnostic skills vs. the run. Generally sees the action in front of him and makes quick adjustments. Handles option-game responsibilities well. Edge-setting potential with his length, quickness, power potential and desire. Will stack some bigger tackles and detach from blocks. Can funnel plays back inside for his teammates to clean up. Rarely on the ground — keeps a good base and maintains his balance.

Motor runs hot — plays with passion and energy. Makes plays downfield and from the backside. Looked reborn in a new setting. Outstanding all-around potential — could be an All-Pro if he puts it all together.