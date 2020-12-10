Phillips: Pro decision will come after season, I'll play out full year
There’s no disputing that Jaelan Phillips has teamed with Quincy Roche to form one of the nation’s top pass rushing end tandems this season.The pair have combined for 28 tackles for losses and 10.5...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news