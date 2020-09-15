Phillips thinks Canes will be able to "shock a lot of people" on Saturday
If the Hurricanes are going to slow down Louisville’s high-flying offense on Saturday night, it’s likely that defensive ends Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche will need to have big games.Getting in ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news