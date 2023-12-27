On December 27, 2023, as part of 2023 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Week, players, coaches, and staff from the University of Miami and Rutgers University visited the New York Stock Exchange to ring the Opening Bell.

In attendance from the University of Miami were Head Coach Mario Cristobal, Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich, Defensive Lineman Akheem Mesidor, and Quarterback Emory Williams.

In attendance from Rutgers University were Head Coach Greg Schiano, Director of Athletics Pat Hobbs, Offensive Lineman Tyler Needham Linebacker Tyreem Powell.

Executive Director of the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Mark Holtzman, Bad Boy Mowers CFO Robert McIntire, and Bad Boy Mowers Controller Nate Dewitt were in attendance at the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.