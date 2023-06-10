Miami continues to bring in talent to solidify the defensive front for the future. Cameron Pruitt decided to become a part of that process.

Pruitt locked in his visit to Miami a week ago and on the first day on the campus of University of Miami Pruitt locked in with his pledge.

Miami gains its 10th commitment to the 2024 class with plenty of other high level prospects currently on their official visits.

The three-star linebacker brings a physical nature that you love to see early in a prospect’s career. The three-sport star (football, basketball, soccer) registered 99 total tackles and 15 tackles for loss in his junior year.

Pruitt chose Miami over Stanford, Florida, Louisville, Tennessee and others.