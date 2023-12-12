A trio of those programs will soon host Walker for unofficial visits. He'll see Louisville January 6, Miami on January 20 and Ole Miss February 3.

After backing off of UM early in the 2023 season, the junior is wide open with his recruitment. In fact, there are a dozen programs in good shape for the Buford (Ga.) High School standout's recruitment at this time.

Mantrez Walker made an early commitment to Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, but admitted he may have gone through the with decision too early.

Walker has been weighing each recent visit heavily, with anticipation for each of the upcoming visits now that his junior season is behind him.

The Cardinals are up first.

"Louisville has made me a priority," he said. "They’ve came to my school multiple times and I want to show them some attention back. They fit me very well."

The Hurricanes have long been a program Walker has been interested in.

"My parents love Miami," he said. "The scene, too. And one of their coaches came to see me last week...they're real. Can’t wait to get down there.

"Plus the G.O.A.T. of inside linebackers came from there, Ray Lewis."

The Rebels have also been in the mix for some time, even hosting Walker late in the 2023 season.

"Love Ole Miss," he said. "Love the consistent love from the staff and they need help on defense, so they’ve made me a priority."