CaneSport.com

LB Mike Pinckney said after Sunday’s second fall practice that the team is working hard to get back to the traditional level expected at Miami.

“We’re trying to practice with as much energy as practice (as possible),” he said. “We have expectations, we have a standard - we just have to be better than the last game we played. Unfortunately we weren’t really good in that one. We’re chasing right now … trying to get better.”

The biggest change Pinckney’s made in his own game from a year ago?

“I’m in way better shape, and I understand the defense better,” he said.