CaneSport.com

Pinckney: I'm in better shape, understand defense better
LB Mike Pinckney said after Sunday’s second fall practice that the team is working hard to get back to the traditional level expected at Miami.
“We’re trying to practice with as much energy as practice (as possible),” he said. “We have expectations, we have a standard - we just have to be better than the last game we played. Unfortunately we weren’t really good in that one. We’re chasing right now … trying to get better.”
The biggest change Pinckney’s made in his own game from a year ago?
“I’m in way better shape, and I understand the defense better,” he said.
This will be the third year in a row Pinckney will start alongside Shaq Quarterman and Zach McCloud.
“I’m treasuring every moment - it’s going by fast,” Pinckney said. “I didn’t even realize it’s my third summer. It’s a blessing. We just come out and compete every day, try to get better, be the best we can be.”
* Of fellow McCloud, Pinckney said, “Zach’s good, hasn’t missed a beat, is trying to transition back in. He missed the whole of spring, is looking good.”