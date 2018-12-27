THE GAME

• The Miami Hurricanes are looking to extend their winning streak to three straight games when they face Wisconsin in the 2018 New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, N.Y., on Dec. 27. The Hurricanes will be playing in the game for the first time in program history.

• The game will be broadcast on ESPN with Bob Wischusen (play by play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Michael Golic, Jr. (analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (field analyst) on the call. Joe Zagacki (play by play) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 250th straight game

together, while Josh Darrow will handle the sideline duty. Jose “Chamby” Campos (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will carry the game against Wisconsin on 990AM ESPN Deportes. Both ESPN Radio and WVUM 90.5 FM will also be broadcasting the game live from Yankee Stadium.

THE SERIES

• The Hurricanes trail the all-time series, 3-2, including a 34-24 loss in the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Dec. 30, 2017.

• Wisconsin also won the head-to-head matchup in the 2009 Champs Sports Bowl in Orlando - the only other neutral site meeting between the two programs. Miami trails, 0-2, in bowl games vs. the Badgers. In the modern era of Miami Hurricanes football (since 1979), the series is tied, 2-2

THE HURRICANES

• With a 24-3 win over Pitt last time out on Nov. 24, Miami capped its regular season with a 7-5 record and earned a New Era Pinstripe Bowl berth.

• In Mark Richt's three seasons as coach, Miami has posted a 16-8 record in ACC play, matching the best three-season output in history (2004-06).

• Miami enters the game ranked No. 2 nationally in total defense at 268.3 yards per game. The Canes are ranked No. 4 in opponent yards per play (4.32) - the most important metric when measuring defense in 2018, according to UM's defensive staff - and are also ranked No. 1 in FBS in team tackles for loss (10.5 per game), No. 1 in third down defense (23.7%), No. 1 in passing yards allowed (140.8) and No. 4 in first downs allowed (185).

• The Hurricanes had 11 players earn All-ACC honors in the end-of-season awards from the conference, including LB Shaq Quarterman (first team), DL Gerald Willis III (second), S Jaquan Johnson (second), RB Travis Homer (second), TE Brevin Jordan (second) and CB Trajan Bandy (third).

• Willis III, who will not play in the bowl game, earned second-team All-America recognition from several outlets, including the Associated Press.

• The New Era Pinstripe Bowl represents the last game for defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who officially accepted the head coaching job at Temple on Thurs., Dec. 13. Richt elevated assistant coaches Ephraim Banda and Jonathan Patke to co-defensive coordinators on Fri., Dec. 14.

THE OPPONENT

• Wisconsin is under the direction of fourth-year coach Paul Chyst, who has compiled a 41-12 record in Madison and a 59-31 overall coaching record.

• The Badgers finished the 2018 season with a 7-5 record and a 5-4 record in Big Ten play; last time out, UW loss to Minnesota, 15-37, on Nov. 24.

• Wisconsin's offense is led by the nation's rushing leader, RB Jonathan Taylor, who has compiled 1,989 rushing yards this season and 3,966 rushing yards in just two seasons. The Badgers' defense is led by ILB T.J. Edwards (104 total tackles) and OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (team-leading 4.5 sacks).

HURRICANES HEADING TO THE BIG APPLE

• The University of Miami football program earned its first-ever berth in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl and will be taking on Wisconsin at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 27.

• The Hurricanes are matched up with the Badgers in bowl season for the second straight year and for the third time in program history; last year, Miami fell, 34-24, to the Badgers at the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl.

• Miami has a 20-21 all-time record in 41 bowl games in program history, and is 1-1 in bowls under head coach Mark Richt.

• UM's only other bowl game in New York was the 1962 Gotham Bowl, a 35-34 loss to Nebraska at Yankee Stadium - broadcast on ABC and played in front of 6,166 fans.

MIAMI D "WREAKING HAVOC" IN 2018

• Miami's defense shined under coordinator Manny Diaz, who will be coaching his final game at the helm of the unit in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27.

• According to Football Outsiders, Miami's "havoc rate" - calculated by adding total tackles for loss, passes defensed and forced fumbles and diving it by total plays) - of 24.7% ranks No. 1 in the nation while its "front seven" havoc rate (16.6%) also ranks No. 1 overall in all of FBS.

• The UM defense ranks among the best in FBS in several categories, including No. 2 in total defense (268.3 yards per game) and No. 1 in tackles for loss per game (10.5).

• Eight defensive players were All-ACC picks, led by Shaq Quarterman (first team).

TRIO OF COACHES ELEVATED FOR 2019

• Head coach Mark Richt promoted safeties coach Ephraim Banda and outside linebackers coach Jonathan Patke to co-defensive coordinators on Fri., Dec. 14.

• In addition to Banda and Patke, Richt promoted defensive line coach Jess Simpson to associate head coach as part of the same announcement.

HOMER NEARING 1K, 2K CLUB AT BOWL

• With just 31 yards in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl, Travis Homer (969 yards) would become the 11th running back in program history to eclipse 1,000 rush yards in a season.

• Homer (1,979) needs just 21 yards to surpass 2,000 career rush yards - a feat accomplished by just 10 Hurricanes all-time.

START SPREADING THE NEWS: HURRICANES HEADING TO THE BIG APPLE

• The Hurricanes will wrap up their 2018 season at the New Era Pinstripe Bowl for the first time in program history when they meet Wisconsin at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 27, 2018 at 5:15 PM ET (ESPN).

• Miami is looking to extend its winning streak to three straight games when it battles UW in New York.

• The 2018 New Era Pinstripe Bowl represents the third-ever bowl meeting between the two teams and the second straight bowl matchup; UM fell, 34-24, to Wisconsin in the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl.

• Prior to last year's game, Miami last met UW at the 2009 Champs Sports Bowl - a 20-14 loss in Orlando.

• The Hurricanes carry a 20-21 all-time record in bowl games and a 1-1 record under Mark Richt; Miami's last bowl win came in the 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl, a 31-14 victory over West Virginia on Dec. 28.

• Miami's last game in the state of New York came on Nov. 30, 2002 - a 49-7 win on the road at Syracuse.

• The Hurricanes' last bowl game in New York was the 1962 Gotham Bowl - a 35-34 loss at the old Yankee Stadium on Dec. 15, 1962. QB George Mira was MVP with a then-UM record 321 passing yards.

LAST TIME OUT: MIAMI TOPS PITTSBURGH IN REGULAR SEASON FINALE

• The Hurricanes improved their bowl standing and ended their regular season on a high note when they topped #25/#24 Pittsburgh, 24-3, in their regular season finale at Hard Rock Stadium on Sat., Nov. 24.

• With the win, UM capped its regular season on a winning streak for the second time under Mark Richt.

• RB Travis Homer led Miami's offense with a season-best 168 yards on just eight carries, including a 64-yard touchdown run. RB DeeJay Dallas added a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown in the victory.

• Miami's swarming defense held the Panthers to just 200 total yards and 11 first downs; UM totaled 14 tackles for loss and six sacks. DE Joe Jackson had 2.5 sacks and DB Michael Jackson added 2.0 sacks.

• With the win, the Hurricanes avenged a 2017 loss at Pittsburgh that snapped a 10-0 start to the year.

11 HURRICANES EARN ALL-ACC RECOGNITION; SHAQ NAMED FIRST TEAM

• Headlined by junior LB Shaq Quarterman's placement on the All-ACC First Team, 11 Miami Hurricanes earned all-conference recognition in the league's year-end voting selection by coaches and media.

• Quarterman, who has started all 38 games since arriving on campus in January 2016, earned All-ACC recognition for the third time; he was an All-ACC second-team pick last year and third-team in 2016.

• RB Travis Homer, TE Brevin Jordan, DT Gerald Willis III and S Jaquan Johnson were all named to the All-ACC Second Team. It was the second such honor for both Homer and Johnson (second team, 2017).

• CB Trajan Bandy picked up the first all-conference honor of his career, earning third-team recognition.

• CB Michael Jackson, Sr., DL Joe Jackson, LB Michael Pinckney, S Sheldrick Redwine and OL Tyree St. Louis all earned All-ACC Honorable Mention recognition; it was the second honor for Jackson, Sr., (second team, 2017) and the first for the Hurricanes' other four Honorable Mention selections.

DEFENSE WREAKING HAVOC, WILL MAINTAIN CONTINUITY FOR 201

• The Hurricanes defense has continued to shine under defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who will be coaching for the last time at Miami in the bowl game. Head coach Mark Richt announced the promotion of two assistants, Ephraim Banda and Jonathan Patke, to co-defensive coordinators on Fri., Dec. 14.

• According to Football Outsiders, Miami's "havoc rate" of 24.7%- calculated by adding total tackles for loss, passes defensed and forced fumbles and diving it by total plays ranks No. 1 overall in FBS.

• UM's "front seven" havoc rate (16.6%) - the same calculation but smaller player total - also ranks No. 1.

• The most important metric to measure a college football defense in 2018, according to the UM staff philosophy, is opponent yards per play; Miami ranks No. 4 in FBS (4.2) and ranked ninth last year (4.6).

• In the NCAA rankings released Nov. 25, Miami was second in the nation and first in the ACC in total defense (268.3 yards per game); its 140.8 passing yards allowed per game was the best mark in FBS.

• UM ranks No. 1 nationally in tackles for loss (10.5) and No. 1 in third down conversion defense (23.7%).

DALLAS STEPPING UP AS SOPHOMORE, TOPS 1K ALL-PURPOSE YARDS

• RB DeeJay Dallas has been a big factor in Miami's offense in 2018, and leads the Hurricanes with 1,162 all-purpose yards. Among active Canes, Dallas ranks first in kickoff (313) and punt return (155) yards.

• Dallas, who leads the Hurricanes with seven total touchdowns, is second in rushing yards (609) for UM.

• Last time out vs. Pittsburgh (Nov. 24), Dallas had his first-ever punt return for a score on a 65-yard TD.

• In UM's game vs. Duke (Nov. 3), Dallas had a career-high 191 all-purpose yards, including a career-high 124 rush yards. His 83-yard TD run vs. Duke was the sixth-longest rush from scrimmage in UM history.

• In a win over Toledo on Sept. 15, Dallas posted the first 100-yard game of his career (110) in a 49-24 win.

• Dallas did it again vs. North Carolina (Sept. 27), posting 114 rushing yards on just 11 carries with one TD.

• Dallas totaled 349 all-purpose yards as a true freshman in 2017, including 217 rushing and 92 receiving.

• Dallas, whose full first name is Demetrius, served as unofficial recruiting ambassador for the Hurricanes' "#Squad17" class. He was originally committed to Mark Richt when Richt was head coach at Georgia.

OFFSEASON FOCUS ON 3RD DOWN PAID OFF FOR OFFENSE AND DEFENSE

• After the very first day of fall camp in August, Mark Richt stressed an emphasis on third downs on both sides of the ball, saying Miami practiced third downs on Day 1 as opposed to waiting til later in camp.

• The Hurricanes, who finished last year ranked 125th in third down conversion percentage on offense and 75th on defense, saw marked improvement from the offseason focus; UM entered bowl season ranked No. 1 nationally on defense (23.7%) and was ranked No. 48 nationally on the offensive side (41.6%).

• Last time out on Nov. 24, Miami's defense held Pittsburgh to just 6.7% conversion (1 of 15) - its best performance on third down of the year. UM's best offensive performance was at Georgia Tech (Nov. 10).

BALLHAWKING SECONDARY RANKS AMONG BEST UNITS IN ALL OF FBS

• Miami's defense, ranked second nationally in total defense, has been especially stout on quarterbacks, holding opponents to a nationwide-low 140.8 passing yards per game - the best mark in all of FBS.

• Led by three apiece from Trajan Bandy, Jhavonte Dean and Sheldrick Redwine, the Hurricanes have totaled 15 interceptions through the first 11 games - the 16th-most in FBS and third-most in ACC.

• Miami's team passing efficiency defense (100.64) is the second-best mark nationwide and best in ACC

• The Hurricane secondary is anchored by three seniors and one rising sophomore - safeties Jaquan Johnson and Sheldrick Redwine, along with cornerbacks Michael Jackson, Sr., and Trajan Bandy.

• All four of Miami's defensive backs earned All-ACC recognition; Johnson was named to the All-ACC Second Team, Bandy was a third-team pick, while Jackson, Sr., and Redwine were Honorable Mention.

• Miami was one of just three teams to have two Thorpe Award semifinalists (Johnson, Jackson, Sr.)

• Seven different Canes have at least one interception this season with two returned for touchdowns.

QUARTERMAN ON AN IRON MAN STREAK SPANNING CAREER AT MIAMI

• LB Shaq Quarterman has started all 38 games of his UM career - the only current Hurricane to do so.

FRESHMEN TOTALED MORE THAN 2K YARDS, AMASSED 27 TOTAL TDs

• Both true and redshirt freshmen have been significant contributors for the Hurricanes in 2018.

• The Hurricanes' freshmen have combined to make 28 starts and, including QB N'Kosi Perry's 13 touchdown passes, are responsible for 27 total touchdowns (13 passing, 14 rushing) this year. Freshmen have scored 153 total points and have compiled an impressive 2,087 yards of total offense this season.

• RB Cam Davis' rushing TD at Georgia Tech (Nov. 10) vs was the 10th rushing or receiving TD by a true freshman. TE Brevin Jordan (four) and Davis (three) lead the Hurricanes' freshmen in touchdowns.

• Jordan (10), Perry (six) OL DJ Scaife, Jr. (six) and WR Dee Wiggins (three) lead freshmen in starts.

SCAIFE EMERGED AS TRUE FRESHMAN STARTER ON OFFENSIVE LINE

• True freshman DJ Scaife, Jr., has started the past six games at right tackle and graded out highest of any Miami offensive lineman vs. Georgia Tech in a road loss (Nov. 10). He has played in all 12 games this year.

• A 2018 Under Armour All-America, Scaife was high school teammates with Dee Wiggins & Mark Pope.

HOMER NEARING TWO RUSHING MILESTONES HEADING INTO PINSTRIPE

• RB Travis Homer has been among Miami's top offensive playmakers over the past two seasons, and was named to the All-ACC Second Team and Miami's team offensive MVP at its annual awards banquet.

• Homer needs just 31 yards in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl to become the 11th Hurricane to ever record a 1,000-yard rushing season (969), and just 21 more yards to reach 2,000 career rushing yards (1,979).

• Homer, who moved past Miami legend Frank Gore (1,975) into 12th all-time career rushing yards with 168 last time out against Pitt (Nov. 24), would move into the top 10 all-time with a 100 yards vs. UW.

• In 21 games as Miami's starting running back, Homer has compiled 1,728 rushing yards (82.3 per game).

FRESHMAN CAM DAVIS DAZZLED OVER SEASON'S FINAL THREE GAMES

• Earning more significant action over the final three games of the year, freshman RB Cam'ron Davis finished the season third among Miami's running backs with 167 rushing yards in just six games.

• Davis had a breakout game against Georgia Tech on Nov. 10, rushing for 48 yards on six carries, including a 22-yard touchdown run - the first of his career. Davis finished the year with three total TDs.

• Davis' breakout game against the Yellow Jackets was his first action of any kind since an Oct. 6 win over rival Florida State; the Opa-Locka, Fla., native had not played in more than a month before the outing.

• A week later, Davis recorded the first multi-touchdown performance of his career on the road at Virginia Tech (Nov. 17) - he had a career-best 77-rushing yards, including a career-long 42-yard touchdown rush, and added a 16-yard TD reception - the first of his career. He had 93 all-purpose yards.

• Davis, who stepped up after third-string RB Lorenzo Lingard suffered a knee injury in late October, finished his Carol City High School career with more than 1,300 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns

• A four-star prospect, Davis chose UM over offers from Georgia, Oregon and Wisconsin, among others.

JOE JACKSON AMONG FBS ACTIVE SACKS LEADERS, UM D-LINE THRIVING

• Junior DL Joe Jackson, who leads the Hurricanes with nine sacks this season, is one of just seven active FBS players with at least 24 career sacks; he ranks fourth among all Power 5 players in career sacks.

• Over his last two starts, Jackson has compiled five tackles for loss and four sacks. Jackson earned Honorable Mention All-ACC recognition after compiling 47 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

• The junior defensive end was tied for fourth in the ACC in sacks and tied for seventh in tackles for loss.

• Prior to 2018, UM had never had two players with at least 14.0 TFLs in the same year since joining the ACC in 2004; Miami could end this year with four, with Jackson, DL Gerald Willis III (18.0) and DL Jon Garvin (16.5) already accomplishing the feat. Not far behind is LB Shaq Quarterman, who has 13.0.