Pipeline Series: Dillard (FL) Is An Emerging Powerhouse

Dillard (FL) has developed into a Broward County powerhouse over the last few seasons, quickly becoming the top public-school program in the 954. Recent Panthers that became Hurricanes are NFL draft pick Jon Ford and defensive end Nyjalik Kelly. Four-star cornerback Antione Jackson kicked off the 2024 class, flipping from Georgia a few weeks back and Miami is in the race for several other Dillard studs, making the premier Broward community school a pipeline opportunity.

Head Coach Tyler Tate is familiar with sending players to Miami from his time at Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL), and in his first season at the helm for Dillard, the Canes were able to grab Kelly, a signature early signee for coach Mario Cristobal. Tate raved about Cristobal and how he has built a connection to the Dillard program. “One of the biggest things he is doing is just coming in and being a genuine person. He has spent a lot of time with this program, myself, and the kids. He sat with me for two hours and we just talked about life, things outside of football, helping me as a young head coach,” said Tate. “Just spending time and building relationships. He has called me, texted me several times and most of the time we don’t even talk about football. He does the same thing with the kids. He’s just doing a great job of building relationships outside of the game.”

The Fort Lauderdale school is home to several Miami targets and even more power-five talents. Running back Christopher Johnson is the fastest player in the state, winning both the 100-meter and 200-meter state titles while scoring 15 touchdowns as a junior on the gridiron. His recruitment is coming down to Miami and Ole Miss. Jackson has become one of the key recruits for the Canes regardless of class, playing a vocal role in continuing the recruiting momentum of the past couple months.

Dillard boasts one of the most recruited defensive line groups in the country, as their starting four all have double-digit offers despite being a collection of underclassmen. Sophomore defensive end Armondo Blount has 21 sacks going into this season and just about as many schools vying for his talents. He has the potential to be a five-star prospect. Edge rusher Joshua Lloyd has yet to pick up a Miami offer but he has earned interest from the likes of Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, and Pitt.

The 2025 classmates of Blount are defensive tackles Anthony Smith and Tarrell Greene. Smith is a 6’2” 315-pound nose tackle type prospect that can derail rushing attacks single handedly. He has quick feet for such a mammoth sized player and would have a higher sack production if he was not playing with so many talented pass rushers. Greene will rocket up recruiting boards and rankings alike after teams get their eyes on him this season. At 6’3” 260-pounds, Greene has violent hands and the athleticism to jump outside to defensive end, making him a defensive coordinator’s dream as a three-technique defensive tackle. The entire group will be at the Miami barbecue this weekend and an offer for Greene could come as soon as Saturday.

Other high end talent in the program consists of wide receiver and Oregon State commit Tastean Reddicks, who had over 700 yards and 10 touchdowns for Deerfield Beach last season. St. Thomas Aquinas transfer safety Jerry Johnson was once a Rivals 250 recruit who stands in at 6’2” 200-pounds and could have a breakout season as the free safety for the Panthers. Linebacker Keith Thompson is a 2024 prospect who holds several offers and was a second-team All-County selection last season. The offensive line averages out at 6’4 300-pounds and has headliners in 2023 Illinois commit tackle Rico Jackson, 6’6” 280-pound converted basketball player Daniel Michel and 6’5” 300-pound guard Chris Alexandre. Next up to take over the Dillard workhorse role after Johnson graduates is 2025 running back Jaquari Lewis. He is already 5'10" 185-pounds and has shown the ability to be an impact slot receiver, as well. He holds six early offers from Bowling Green, Colorado, FIU, Notre Dame, Toledo and Tulane. The momentum is there for Miami to streamline Dillard players into the program. Johnson could be a member of the 2023 class as soon as next week; the defensive line is a tight nit group that wants to play together at the next level and Jackson is a recruiting ace that should keep the 2023 energy going to the next class.