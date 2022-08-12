Pipeline Series: Miami Is Building A St. Thomas Aquinas Connection
For the better part of the last 30 years, St. Thomas Aquinas has become the standard of winning and become a national brand not just in high school, but in the football world overall. A total of 43 NFL players called Aquinas home, 34 of were drafted since 2008.
Names like Geno Atkins, Giovanni Bernard, Joey and Nick Bosa, Phillip Dorsett, Elijah Moore, Asante Samuel Jr., Lamarcus Joyner, and the recently retired James White are all former Raiders. Current Canes that are STA alumni are linebacker Avery Huff and Miami legacy defensive back Al Blades Jr. Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo also spent time as a Raider.
Miami has had moderate success as the South Florida power but has failed to secure the talents of many of the elite-level players to come out of Aquinas. Recent recruiting misses are Dallas Turner (Alabama), Jaden Davis (Oklahoma), Jordan Battle (Alabama), Moore (Ole Miss), Samuel Jr. (Florida State), and Drew White (Notre Dame).
Miami can ill afford to overlook a path to championship-level success without securing the championship talent in South Florida. Aquinas has won three consecutive state titles, adding to their Florida record of 13 total titles in program history.
Bringing in head coach Mario Cristobal was the first championship chess move by the school.
"It's advantageous for UM's football program to focus their efforts on personalities like Mario Cristobal," says Aquinas head coach Roger Harriott. "He's somebody that has a great vision. He understands the University of Miami mission and message. He loves being part of his Hurricane alumni base. He's also a native of South Florida. He has a great pulse on what to anticipate with regard to the recruiting process from Palm Beach all the way through the Keys."
His familiarity with Miami's failures both in recruiting and on the field, given right in his backyard, is a perspective to be valued. He understands the changes that must be made to mirror the success of the programs like STA:
"Coach Cristobal is an extremely charismatic individual and he brings a certain level of culture back into the University of Miami with regards to personality and identifying with who 'the U' is now moving forward. The old guard and alumni are always searching for the 'good ole days' of the University of Miami' and we have progressed as a society. The game has changed in so many different ways."
Harriott came to Aquinas under similar circumstances as Cristobal. Famed alumni with success at previous stops that had to move on and away from the old ways but still understood the history. Both coaches bring strong attention to personal relationships that lead to trust, understanding, and eventually success:
"I think with Coach Cristobal it goes beyond the football field. He's more concerned about the players and coaches than the actual superficial perception or expectation of the program. He's a family-oriented individual that brings an authentic sense of pride and enthusiasm. His football family feeds off of it. They know it's a genuine approach. It is very similar to what we are doing here, in establishing the message and helping our guys know it's important to cultivate a healthy, therapeutic atmosphere in order to perform at the highest to represent each other to the best of our ability."
The high-end talent that has come through STA is still annually appearing on its roster. In 2023, safeties Conrad Hussey and KIng Mack are both darkhorse Cane targets despite commitments to Penn State. They combine to make one of the top safety duos in the country. In 2024 and beyond, there is a treasure trove of prospects that will be class focuses for the Canes.
Wide receivers Chance Robinson and James Madison are both Top 150 prospects that have college ready frame right now. Robinson is a Miami Gardens Ravens product that could be part of Miami's biggest group grab since the 2008 Miami Northwestern class. At 6'2" 180-pounds, he showcases strong hands and route running prowess, plus his 7-on-7 coaches have compared him to South Florida Express teammate and five-star Brandon Inniss.
Madison is a 6'4" freak that could play wideout or tight end at the next level. He ranks as the fifth-best wide receiver in the country and could combine with Robinson to be a similar duo to Hussey and Mack on the offensive side of the ball.
Linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez might not be a household name yet but the two-time state qualifier in wrestling has a skill set not seen from a Miami linebacker in years. The 6'1" 190-pound outside backer has 4.5-40 yard dash speed and vice grip tackling ability thanks to wrestling talents. He emerged as one of the Raider's best players last season and should see more and more Miami interest as the 2023 closes.
Even further down the line, Miami might be targeting what will be a big name in recruiting circles after his freshman season, and that is 2026 cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick. Already 6'0" 165-pounds coming into high school, his NFL lineage (younger brother of All-Pro NFL defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick) and strong technique for such a young player has him fighting for starting reps in his first high school training camp.
The support is there for Miami to build a wall around STA. The similarities in coaching styles and values between Cristobal and Harriott make Miami a viable home where players could seamlessly transition to the next level.
"Coach Cristobal and his staff do a great job of establishing meaningful and personal relationships with the players and just staff members in general with regards to showing authentic love and admiration for one another."
Each coach I have had a chance to speak to has mentioned Cristobal's ability to connect to players and coaches alike and not just from an athletic sense. That emotional intelligence and ability to communicate with South Florida schools will pay dividends in recruiting. Harriott noted that as the biggest difference from previous staffs.
"[They] communicate. It's as simple as that. He connects on a regular basis. He doesn't feel as he is above the humanistic experience. He has a strong spirit and he wants you to know that the University of Miami is interested in developing a connection and a relationship. His interpersonal skills and interconnections has enabled them to have an audience to celebrate their aspirations. I think Coach Cristobal does a really good job of facilitating a congenial type of work environment that resonates throughout the Miami area."
With so much talent coming out of one school, the need to build recruiting classes out of Aquinas will have to be a priority. Harriott broke down how his program sees the Hurricanes:
"Our kids at St. Thomas have always had a deep admiration for the University of Miami in general because when you think of football, you can't help but think about the Hurricanes. No matter how many decades have gone by. Is it disappointing to not have the talent or the resources to compete with the Alabama's and other schools that have been in the national championship realm? Yeah, but we have a strong faith here in South Florida and we think our talent pool is second to none. This is the mecca of football recruiting for the world as far as we are concerned and Coach Cristobal is doing a great job of establishing those interpersonal relationships that's conducive to attracting the right talent and keeping them here."