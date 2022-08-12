Pipeline Series: Miami Is Building A St. Thomas Aquinas Connection

For the better part of the last 30 years, St. Thomas Aquinas has become the standard of winning and become a national brand not just in high school, but in the football world overall. A total of 43 NFL players called Aquinas home, 34 of were drafted since 2008.

Names like Geno Atkins, Giovanni Bernard, Joey and Nick Bosa, Phillip Dorsett, Elijah Moore, Asante Samuel Jr., Lamarcus Joyner, and the recently retired James White are all former Raiders. Current Canes that are STA alumni are linebacker Avery Huff and Miami legacy defensive back Al Blades Jr. Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo also spent time as a Raider.

Miami has had moderate success as the South Florida power but has failed to secure the talents of many of the elite-level players to come out of Aquinas. Recent recruiting misses are Dallas Turner (Alabama), Jaden Davis (Oklahoma), Jordan Battle (Alabama), Moore (Ole Miss), Samuel Jr. (Florida State), and Drew White (Notre Dame).

Miami can ill afford to overlook a path to championship-level success without securing the championship talent in South Florida. Aquinas has won three consecutive state titles, adding to their Florida record of 13 total titles in program history.

Bringing in head coach Mario Cristobal was the first championship chess move by the school.

"It's advantageous for UM's football program to focus their efforts on personalities like Mario Cristobal," says Aquinas head coach Roger Harriott. "He's somebody that has a great vision. He understands the University of Miami mission and message. He loves being part of his Hurricane alumni base. He's also a native of South Florida. He has a great pulse on what to anticipate with regard to the recruiting process from Palm Beach all the way through the Keys."

His familiarity with Miami's failures both in recruiting and on the field, given right in his backyard, is a perspective to be valued. He understands the changes that must be made to mirror the success of the programs like STA:

"Coach Cristobal is an extremely charismatic individual and he brings a certain level of culture back into the University of Miami with regards to personality and identifying with who 'the U' is now moving forward. The old guard and alumni are always searching for the 'good ole days' of the University of Miami' and we have progressed as a society. The game has changed in so many different ways."

Harriott came to Aquinas under similar circumstances as Cristobal. Famed alumni with success at previous stops that had to move on and away from the old ways but still understood the history. Both coaches bring strong attention to personal relationships that lead to trust, understanding, and eventually success:

"I think with Coach Cristobal it goes beyond the football field. He's more concerned about the players and coaches than the actual superficial perception or expectation of the program. He's a family-oriented individual that brings an authentic sense of pride and enthusiasm. His football family feeds off of it. They know it's a genuine approach. It is very similar to what we are doing here, in establishing the message and helping our guys know it's important to cultivate a healthy, therapeutic atmosphere in order to perform at the highest to represent each other to the best of our ability."

The high-end talent that has come through STA is still annually appearing on its roster. In 2023, safeties Conrad Hussey and KIng Mack are both darkhorse Cane targets despite commitments to Penn State. They combine to make one of the top safety duos in the country. In 2024 and beyond, there is a treasure trove of prospects that will be class focuses for the Canes.