CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami right-handed pitcher Gage Ziehl was named to the preseason Golden Spikes Award watch list, USA Baseball announced Friday afternoon, beginning the process of identifying the top amateur baseball player in the country for the 2024 season.

The preseason watch list features 55 of the nation’s best amateur players from high school and college baseball. The Golden Spikes Award Advisory Board will maintain a rolling list of players, allowing athletes to play themselves into consideration for the award throughout the season.

“It is always an exciting time when we kick off the amateur baseball season with the announcement of the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List,” said USA Baseball Executive Director/CEO Paul Seiler. “With baseball season right around the corner, we look forward to following along as these fifty-five student-athletes and many more compete in yet another thrilling year of amateur baseball.”

The complete preseason Golden Spikes Award Watch list can be viewed HERE.

Ziehl is one of the most highly touted pitchers in college baseball entering the 2024 campaign.

The 6-foot, 223-pound hurler posted an 8-4 record with a 4.30 ERA and 100 strikeouts over 92 innings a year ago. An All-ACC second-team honoree, Ziehl led the team in wins, innings pitched, and punchouts in his first season as the Hurricanes’ ace.

Miami has had 16 players named to the preseason Golden Spikes Award watch list since 2008. Chris Hernandez (2009-10), Zack Collins (15-16) and Adrian Del Castillo (2020-21) each were two-time selections, while Yonder Alonso (2008), Jemile Weeks (2008), Ryan Jackson (2009), Yasmani Grandal (2010), Harold Martinez (2011), Peter O’Brien (2012), Andrew Suarez (2015), Carl Chester (2017), Chris McMahon (2020), Alex Toral (2021), Carson Palmquist (2021) and Yohandy Morales (2023) preceded Ziehl as preseason picks.

