Pitchers Ziehl, Schlesinger, and Hernandez, are starters for opening series
Head Coach J.D. Arteaga named Gage Ziehl, Rafe Schlesinger, and Herrick Hernandez as game one, two, and three starters for Miami's opening weekend against NJIT.
The trio of pitchers were available for the media on Tuesday afternoon.
Ziehl shared his thoughts on being named the Game One starter:
"I'm excited. It's been a long time since that regional we had last year. We got a bunch of new guys. Everyone's hungry and ready to get after it."
On the lessons learned about being a college starter:
"I think I got punched in the mouth pretty early in those first three games, but just, you know, learning to fight through it and forgetting about the game before, but also learning from the mistakes that you make, those are the biggest things for me."
On the changes made after the first three games:
"I think we used the inside part of the zone more after those three games. I talked to J.D., and we had a conversation after that Florida start and then put a couple of things together and kind of took off after that."
On his relationship with new pitching coach Laz Gutierrez:
"It's been great. Laz [Gutierrez] is my pitching coach now, and he's a great guy. The biggest thing between me and him is just we've been communicating. He's been learning the way I throw, I've been learning the way he coaches. Just having J.D. as my head coach now is unbelievable, just because he knows me as well as anybody. Having those two as my coaches is amazing."
On delivering the first pitch of the season:
"Set the tone. That's what I'm going out there to do. Set the tone for what this year is going to be like."
On the other starting pitchers:
"I roomed with Rafe freshman year, and the strides that he's made from then; I'm a proud friend and proud teammate to see the things that he's accomplished since then. Herrick, new guy this year, but he's got a great attitude, and he's a stud as a pitcher. I'm looking forward to taking the weekend with those guys."
Schlesinger on the lessons he's learned from last season:
"Understanding who I was as a pitcher. I think coming out of high school, I was trying to do too much, and going to summer ball was kind of being more individualized. A lot of times, I didn't understand who I was. What I did in high school plays at this level, and once I understood that I took a big leap forward."
On how Ziehl has helped in his development:
"Looking at a guy like Gage who's been there and done that, and he's had success so. As probably my best friend in the world, I can go to him when I need help with something, or what works for him, and kind of H.R. [Powell] covers the bases thing, he'll go into a deeper dive because I have more time with him."
On pitching a career-high seven innings in the regional against Texas:
"That was the finishing touches of last year, because I had my little spurts of going out there and competing and kind of giving what I got. That kind of got cluttered together in seven innings. When that happened, it was like inning by inning; J.D. was like, are you good for one more? Until that ended up being seven times. I was taking it inning by inning, but once I saw at the end of the game I was looking in the sixth inning, and then it's the seventh inning, eighth, and the ninth come, and just like seeing there, that team could have easily been in Omaha. They had an unfortunate ending. Knowing that, it's just like, yeah, I belong here. Once I took that I ran with it."
Hernandez earned the nickname Hialeah Fire and talked about the origin:
"It's just a nickname that came from the team, and since I'm from Hialeah, it just pretty much stuck on."
Hernandez talks about the difference in transitioning from Miami-Dade College to the University of Miami:
"Taking it one step at a time. It's a really big difference here. The environment, the crowd, everything, the weight room, even classes, it's very different. I think I pretty much, since the fall I've adjusted well."
The first pitch of the season is set for 7:00 PM on Friday.
