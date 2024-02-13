Head Coach J.D. Arteaga named Gage Ziehl, Rafe Schlesinger, and Herrick Hernandez as game one, two, and three starters for Miami's opening weekend against NJIT.

The trio of pitchers were available for the media on Tuesday afternoon.

Ziehl shared his thoughts on being named the Game One starter:



"I'm excited. It's been a long time since that regional we had last year. We got a bunch of new guys. Everyone's hungry and ready to get after it."

On the lessons learned about being a college starter:

"I think I got punched in the mouth pretty early in those first three games, but just, you know, learning to fight through it and forgetting about the game before, but also learning from the mistakes that you make, those are the biggest things for me."

On the changes made after the first three games:

"I think we used the inside part of the zone more after those three games. I talked to J.D., and we had a conversation after that Florida start and then put a couple of things together and kind of took off after that."

On his relationship with new pitching coach Laz Gutierrez:

"It's been great. Laz [Gutierrez] is my pitching coach now, and he's a great guy. The biggest thing between me and him is just we've been communicating. He's been learning the way I throw, I've been learning the way he coaches. Just having J.D. as my head coach now is unbelievable, just because he knows me as well as anybody. Having those two as my coaches is amazing."

On delivering the first pitch of the season:

"Set the tone. That's what I'm going out there to do. Set the tone for what this year is going to be like."

On the other starting pitchers:

"I roomed with Rafe freshman year, and the strides that he's made from then; I'm a proud friend and proud teammate to see the things that he's accomplished since then. Herrick, new guy this year, but he's got a great attitude, and he's a stud as a pitcher. I'm looking forward to taking the weekend with those guys."