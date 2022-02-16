Pitching rotation set, a lot of new faces in lineup for Canes baseball
It's finally here.The Miami Hurricanes will open the baseball season Friday night at home against Towson.And the pitching rotation - expected to be the strength of the team - is finally in focus.Co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news