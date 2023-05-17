CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami junior Dominic Pitelli has been named one of 25 semifinalists for the 2023 Brooks Wallace Award.

Presented annually to the nation’s best all-around shortstop, Pitelli is one of three ACC players to make the list.

“It’s crunch time in college baseball as teams head to their respective conference tournaments and look ahead to the playoffs,” said Wallace Award co-chair Larry Wallace. “The cream of the crop rises, and it is no different with this field of shortstops in this year’s semifinalists list. More importantly, we look for leaders as well as big character guys to represent our Brooks Wallace Award each year and expect to find that young man in the weeks to come.”

Pitelli is slashing .306/.396/.549 with 11 home runs and 50 RBI. The Miami native has swiped a team-best nine bases while posting a .962 fielding percentage.

“These shortstops are the best in the nation,” said Wallace Award co-chair Tom Quigley. “Some are staying really hot. The cream rising to the top all the way to the end. With our semifinalists listed there are some 15 conference still represented. It is going to be difficult to pick an award winner this season.”

For more information on the Wallace Award, visit collegebaseballhall.org.

2023 BROOKS WALLACE AWARD SEMIFINALISTS

Andy Blake - Senior- Columbia

Drew Cowley - Senior - Oregon

Kevin Dubrule - Senior - Army

Noah Fisher - Grad - Northern Kentucky

Cole Foster - Junior - Auburn

JJ Freeman - RS-Senior - Delaware

Phillip Glasser - Grad - Indiana

Jacob Gonzalez - Junior - Ole Miss

Nick Goodwin - Junior - Kansas State

Hunter Haas - Junior - Texas A&M

Dakota Harris - Junior - Oklahoma

Jim Jarvus - Senior - Alabama

Josh Kuroda-Grauer - Sophomore - Rutgers

Noah Lucier - Grad - Fairfield

Mik McClaughry - Senior - Arizona

Alex Mooney - Sophomore - Duke

Griff O'Ferrall - Sophomore - Virginia

Dominic Pitelli - Junior - Miami

Jake Rainess - RS-Junior - Maine

Josh Rivera - Junior - Florida

Matt Shaw - Junior - Maryland

Tevin Tucker - RS-Senior - West Virginia

Jonathan Vastine - Sophomore - Vanderbilt

Jacob Wilson - Junior - Grand Canyon

Braylen Wimmer - Senior - South Carolina

Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics