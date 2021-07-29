Pitt commit got UM offer, talking to Justice daily & may visit this weekend
Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles DE/OL Bradley Mann is a Pittsburgh commitment, and the Miami Hurricanes offered him July 21.“I’m definitely committed to Pittsburgh but I do have interest in Miami,” Mann...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news